Police, fire
Hempfield Township
• Letricia Patton, 74, State Street, Greenville, was recently charged with false written statement, and statement under penalty after police said he gave false information on the purchase application when trying to buy a firearm at 4:03 p.m. April 9 from a retailer in the 100 block of Leech Road.
• Someone found a laptop on the side of the road before 12:25 p.m. Oct. 13 in the 100 block of Donation Road, Hempfield Township, police said.
• A Sugar Grove resident reported that they were notified by a police department in New Jersey police department that they arrested someone with the victim's Pennsylvania license number but with a different name, police said. The resident did not get scammed out of money.
Sharon
• Demarco Shantel Damon Hosch, 27, of 149 E. State St., Apartment 3, Sharon, was charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, and aggravated assault after a reported incident at 9:13 p.m. Friday at Speedway, 1 Shenango Valley Freeway. Police said he punched a juvenile, causing a broken nose.
• Stephen G. Davidson, 51, of 797 Service Ave., Sharon, was charged with theft and assault after a reported incident at 7:27 p.m. Oct. 16 at home. Police said he stole a weapon from a woman's vehicle, threatened two women and damaged items in a house.
• Una Mae Green, 34, of 595 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, was charged Thursday with theft by deception after a reported incident at 2:08 p.m. Sept. 27 at Rite Aid, 811 E. State St. Police said she tried to use a fake $100 bill that had "for motion picture use only," and "this is not a legal tender" written on it.
• Toney Allen Bonner II, 33, of 377 Jefferson Ave., Sharon, was charged with retail theft, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a reported incident at 2:22 p.m. Thursday. Police said he stole $61 worth of items from Family Dollar, 100 S. Water Ave., then led police on a foot chase. Police said he was wanted in Farrell in connection with a reported incident earlier in the day, and that he was wanted on arrest warrants issued in Ohio.
• Alfred Olivieri Jr., 41, no known address, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possessing instruments of crime, and strangulation after a reported incident at 11:31 p.m. Oct. 20 in Sharon Regional Health System, 740 E. State St. Police said he attacked a nurse, grabbed her by the throat and threatened to kill her, and threatened to kill hospital staff.
State police
• A 35-year-old Mercer woman reported at 8:23 p.m. Oct. 12 on North Stone Base Road, East Lackawannock Township, that her identity was compromised when she received email indicating that someone had opened a savings account in her name. The institution contacted her and closed the account, police said. Police said the victim was advised to monitor her credit history and advise the Social Security Administration of the incident.
• Someone stole a Waste Management garbage can from the end of a driveway before 3:29 p.m. Oct. 19 in the sub-100 block of Pearson Road, Perry Township, police said.
• Someone opened a credit card in a 51-year-old Hadley man's name and he received emails claiming he was past due for transactions made in Egypt, police said.
DUI CHARGES
Grove City
• George M. Hartz Sr., 50, of 1568 Butler Pike, Mercer, on Sept. 3 at South Center Street and Columbia Avenue, police said.
Sharpsville
• Mackenzie Griffiths, 25, of 367 Euclid Ave., Sharon, at 12:28 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Ridge Avenue, police said. Also charged with accident damage to unattended vehicle or property, and failure to report an accident after police said she failed to stop at the scene of an accident where she hit a parked car.
State police
• David Richardson, 33, Farrell, at 1 p.m. Oct. 11 on Mercer and Kidds Mills roads, Delaware Township. Police said he hit a ditch and struck traffic signs and landscape on private property in a one-vehicle crash.
• Keith Alex, 62, Riverside, Calif., at 12:32 a.m. Oct. 12 on Interstate 80 east, Wolf Creek Township, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.