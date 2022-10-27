Police, fire
Jefferson Township
• Tyree J. Benjamin, 45, of 3247 Faronia St., Pittsburgh, was charged with forgery and theft after a reported incident at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 27. Police said Benjamin cashed a duplicated check worth $1,920.18 from an area business with a forged signature.
• Clinton E. Thomas, 46, of 1501 Stonecliffe Drive, Monroeville, was charged with forgery and theft after a reported incident at 5:45 p.m. Sept 27. Police said Thomas cashed a duplicated check from a local business for $2,483.61 with a forged signature.
• Raymond J. Slockbower, 57, of 538 Smithfield St., Pittsburgh, was charged with forgery and theft after a reported incident at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 27. Police said Slockbower cashed a duplicated check from a local business with a forged signature worth $1,985.14 belonging to a local business.
• Raenell Spencer-Hundley, 48, of 1100 Penn Center Blvd., Pittsburgh, was charged with theft and bad checks after a reported incident at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 27. Police said Spencer-Hundley purchased items from a local business and wrote a check worth $254.40, without sufficient funds to cover the check.
State police
• Vicki Sue Gorski, 54, of 46 Maple Drive, Volant, was charged with assault, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and harassment after a reported incident at about 7 a.m. Oct. 14. Police said Gorski allegedly approached a victim with a knife and cut the victim’s forearm.
Shenango Township
• Kathy Jo Paddock, 73, of 152 Hermitage Hills Blvd., Hermitage, was charged with having an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, failing to stop and give information or render aid, and failing to stop or yield at a stop sign after a reported incident at 8:14 a.m. Sept. 11 at Mercer-West Middlesex Road and South Keel Ridge Road. Police said Paddock turned in front of another car, after causing damage to both vehicles, and left the scene.
DUI CHARGES
State police
• Jordan Alan Miller, 18, of 21591 Church St., Venango, at 4:56 p.m. Oct. 2 on Interstate 79 in Findley Township, olice said. Miller was also charged with underage purchase of alcoholic beverages.
• David Robert Richardson, 33, of 1413 Buhl Terrace, Farrell, at 1:01 p.m. Oct. 11 at Kidds Mill and Mercer roads, Delaware Township.
• Jeffery Ross Urey, 55, of 729 N. Perry Highway, Mercer, at 12:12 a.m. July 31 on state Route 19, Coolspring Township. Urey was charged with failing to have an ignition interlock equipped while impaired and driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked.
WARRANT ARRESTS
Sharon
• Marion L. Colwell, 49, of 204 Florida St., Farrell, at 1:09 a.m. Oct. 16 at Division and March streets for a warrant issued by the Mercer County district attorney’s office, police said.
• Shirley J. Ayres, 40, of 331 E. Connelly Blvd., Sharon, at 10:49 a.m. Oct. 17 in the 200 block of East Connelly Boulevard for a warrant issued by the Mercer County district attorney’s office.
• Amarri Abran, 21, of 75 E. Shenango St., Sharpsville, at 12:18 a.m. Oct. 17 at Connelly Boulevard and Sterling Avenue, for a warrant issued in Hermitage, police said.
• Abby Rowe, 23, Sharpsville, at 1:40 a.m. Oct. 18 in the 2000 block of East State Street, Hermitage, for a warrant on a false report charge, police said.
• Mielonte R. Abram, 22, of 181 Third Ave., Sharon, at 9:06 a.m. Oct. 18 in the 200 block of Baldwin Avenue, for a warrant on a simple assault charge, police said.
• Gerald Baker, 31, Sharpsville, at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at 1217 Hall Ave., for a warrant on a theft charge, police said.
• Merle E. Wooding, 47, of 62 S. Oakland Ave., Sharon, at 7:20 p.m., at home, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
