Police, fire
WARRANT ARRESTS
Sharon
• Christopher John Ziros, 45, at 4:29 a.m. Saturday, in the 700 block of East State Street, for warrants issued by the Mercer County district attorney’s office and from Farrell, police said.
• Jaden D. Howell, 18, of 1003 Norris Ave., Farrell, at 10:55 p.m. Saturday, in the 200 block of Spruce Avenue, for a warrant for aggravated assault from Greenville-West Salem Township police, police said.
• Britney N. Dorogy, 34, no known address, at 11:44 p.m. Saturday, in the 400 block of North Sharpsville Avenue for a warrant issued by the Mercer County district attorney’s office. police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
