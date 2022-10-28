Police, fire
Farrell• Dariann N. Evans, 24, Warren, Ohio, was charged Oct. 21 with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 11:53 p.m. Oct. 11 at Baldwin Avenue and Division Street, police said.
Police said he had four smoking devices containing burnt residue of suspected crack cocaine.
• Brandon Charles Bryant, 31, of 78 Morton St., Wheatland, was charged with possession of marijuana after a traffic stop at 10:41 p.m. Oct. 19 at Indiana Avenue and Roemer Boulevard, police said.
Police said he had 7.7 grams of suspected marijuana.
• Valencia Marie Howard, 34, of 1016 Beechwood Ave., Farrell, was charged with disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.
The charges came after an incident reported at 12:15 a.m. Oct. 15 outside a bar in the 700 block of Idaho Street, police said, in which Howard refused to get out of the center of the road, yelled obscenities at other individuals present, and tried to start a fight.
