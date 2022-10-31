Police, fire
Farrell
• Karen Schwartz, 33, of 148 Mercer Ave., Wheatland, was charged Oct. 20 with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 3:28 a.m. Oct. 11 at Sharon-New Castle Road and Farrell Terrace, police said.
Police said she had 14 grams of suspected marijuana and three orange capsules found in the glove box, a burnt cigar wrap containing suspected marijuana in a plastic bag filled with garbage tied to the shifter handle, and a suspected marijuana dab pen in a backpack on the driver’s seat.
• Toney Allen Bonner, 33, of 377 Jefferson Ave., Sharon, was charged with strangulation, assault, and making terroristic threats after an incident reported at 9:36 a.m. Oct. 20 in the 800 block of Hamilton Avenue, police said. Police said he placed his hands around a woman’s neck, punched her in the eye and nose, and threatened her.
Hermitage police
• Joshua David Povanda, 40, of 1120 Foxwood Drive, Hermitage, was charged Oct. 19 with having an accident involving damage after a crash at 11:08 a.m. Oct. 11 at South Buhl Farm Drive and the Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, police said. Police said he drove from the scene of an accident he caused, abandoned the vehicle and ran away after being confronted by a witness.
Sandy Lake police
• Two boys, ages 12 and 13, are being charged with felony criminal mischief and felony criminal trespass for two incidents that happened on Sept. 11, police said.
The boys reportedly caused extensive damage to machinery owned by H&H Materials of Stoneboro; the items were near Pine Tree Drive.
They’re also accused of entering a fenced-in area at Lakeview Joint Sewer Authority and entering an unlocked building, police said.
WARRANT ARRESTS
Farrell
• Lisa Marie Gregory, 42, of 1208 Negley St., Farrell, at 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at Negley Street and Stambaugh Avenue, police said. Also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a search of a vehicle she was a passenger in recovered a small box containing 1.5 grams of suspected marijuana in a backpack police suspected belonged to Gregory, a Newport cigarette pack containing two glass pipes with burnt residue that Gregory admitted was used for smoking crack, and a metal push rod.
DUI ARRESTS
Farrell police
• Damond Waller, 29, of 453 McCleery St., Apartment 1, Sharon, at 10:46 p.m. Oct. 22 on Park Avenue and Idaho Street, police said.
Hermitage police
• Tracy L. Deciancio, 54, of 49 Walnut St., West Middlesex, at 7:38 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 2800 block of South Hermitage Road, Hermitage, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
