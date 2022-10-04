Police, fire
Sharon
• Robert Burton McClimans, 53, of 729 McClure Ave., Sharon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after police saw him in the street at 8:52 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 400 block of Malleable Street, police said. Police said he had a silver socket with burnt residue and burnt chore boy commonly used to inhale crack cocaine.
• Brian Michael Dungee, 37, of 322 Quinby St., Sharon, was charged with strangulation, robbery, and assault after a domestic incident reported at 10:37 a.m. Sept. 27 at home, police said.
Police said he pushed a woman into the couch, grabbed her, choked her from behind, and took her cell phone. He also threatened to kill her over text messages, police said.
• Chantelle Antwan Scott Jr., 25, Youngstown, Ohio, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and two traffic violations after a traffic stop at 8:59 p.m. Saturday on King Street and Baldwin Avenue, police said.
Police said they found a sandwich bag with 1.3 grams of crack cocaine in it, a small digital scale, about 11 smoked marijuana blunt roaches in a cigar wrapper, and a sandwich bag with 2.6 grams of suspected marijuana near the front center console.
State police
• Someone took two chainsaws from a maintenance garage sometime between 4 p.m. Aug. 30 and 5:30 a.m. Aug. 31 from the Grove City Country Club, 73 Country Club Road, Pine Township, police said.
• An Ohio man suffered suspected minor injuries after an accident at 11:40 p.m. Sept. 23 on Hadley Road, just west of Lake Wilhelm Road, Perry Township, police said. Police said a truck driven by John Deck III, 87, Chardon, Ohio, was traveling west on Lake Wilhelm Road when the driver failed to negotiate the curve. The truck left the travel lanes, and hit an embankment, police said. Deck was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
DUI ARRESTS
Hermitage police
• Margaret E. Moyer, 50, Campbell, Ohio, at 10:58 p.m. Sept. 17 at East State Street and Dutch Lane, Hermitage, police said.
• Brandon S. Jordan, 23, of 599 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, on Sept. 18 in the 800 block of Sharon-New Castle Road, Hermitage, police said.
Sharon police
• Tymir James Green, 21, of 1200 French St., Farrell, at 3:32 a.m. Sunday on East Budd Street at Walnut Avenue, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports. Everyone listed should be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
