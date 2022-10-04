Police, fire
Farrell police
• Fred L. Lewis, 26, Fairfield, Ohio, was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, robbery, and unlawful restraint in a reported incident at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Wallis Avenue. Police said he attacked and held a woman prisoner. The victim required hospital treatment.
• Antonio Parrish, 23, of 1849 N. Water St., Hermitage, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop at 11:37 a.m. Sunday at Stambaugh Avenue and Division Street. Police said he had a firearm and a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.
State police
• Miranda Monroe Filer, 29, of 422 Thornton St., Sharon, was charged with failure to verify address or be photographed after a reported incident at 10 a.m. Sept. 14. Police said Filer was staying at a different address than the address she registered with the state police’s sexual offender registry.
• Jim Miller, 45, of 469 S. Otter St., Mercer, was charged with false imprisonment, strangulation, assault, making terroristic threats, and harassment after a reported incident at 6:40 a.m. Sept. 21 at AHN Grove City hospital in Pine Township. Police said Miller attacked someone.
• Diamond Alise Weems, 35, of 149 Otto St., Akron, Ohio, was charged with retail theft, receiving stolen property on July 3, at the Nike Factory Store in the Grove City Premium Outlets. Weems stole about $444.94 in clothing from the store.
Mercer police• Frank Charles Hemenway, 25, of 491 S. Otter St., Mercer, was charged with cruelty to animals and aggravated cruelty to animals after a reported incident at 10:25 p.m. Sept. 8 at his residence. Police said they saw video of Hemenway hitting a dog with a stick, swinging the dog around by the collar and tail, and pressing down on the dog’s rib cage.
• Lukas Robert McLallen, 26, of 133 1/2 E. Market St., Mercer, was charged with theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after a reported incident at 3:40 a.m. Sept. 2. Police said McLallen drove a vehicle regularly that did not belong to him after requests by the vehicle’s owner to return the vehicle.
Jefferson Township
police
• Joseph Lunich, 74, of 925 Norris Ave., Farrell, was charged with making false statements after a reported incident earlier this year. Police said Lunich allegedly lied on a background check when trying to buy a firearm.
Sharon police• James Derrick Boyer, 29, of 467 Columbia St., Sharon, was charged with strangulation, assault, obstructing the administration of law, and resisting arrest after a reported incident at 3:45 p.m. Sept. 9 at his residence. Police said Boyer placed a victim in a chokehold. Boyer also did not listen to commands from police after the officers were called to his residence and he attempted to resist the police.
DUI CHARGES
Sharon police
• Tymir James Green, 21, of 1200 French St., Farrell, at 3:32 a.m. Sunday on East Budd Street at Walnut Avenue, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports. Everyone listed should be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
