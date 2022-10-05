Police, fire
Hermitage police
• Lamaita Sava, 55, no known address, was charged with theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception after a reported incident at 6:53 p.m. Sept. 18 at Walgreens, 3229 E. State St., Hermitage. Police said she wired $2,600 via Western Union but paid only $1,000.
• Katrina L. Toothaker, 49, of 448 Tamplin St., Sharon, was charged Sept. 28 with theft after a reported incident at 8:47 a.m. April 4 to May 2 in the 200 block of Shadyside Drive. Police said she took jewelry, gift cards, and a tablet worth $1,500 from a residence.
• Manis J. Norman, 46, of 1375 Bolde Drive, Apartment 2B, Hermitage, was charged with intimidating a witness, stalking, and harassment after a reported incident at 6:57 a.m. Sept. 28 at Shenango Park Apartments, 1465 Bolde Drive. Police said he threatened a woman and violated a protection-from-abuse order for the third time.
• Sara Fusco, 34, of 320 Rexford Drive, Apartment 16, was charged with hindering apprehension – harboring or concealing, and with obstructing the administration of law after a reported incident at 8:21 p.m. Sept. 6 at her home. Police said she gave false information to police about a man, who was subject to a protection-from-abuse order, being in her apartment.
Office of the State Inspector General
• Raymond John O’Conner, 58, of 124 Woodside Drive, Grove City, was charged Sept. 29 with making false statements, welfare fraud, after collecting $3,328 in welfare benefits between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022, without reporting that he was employed.
Ohio State Highway Patrol
• A Slippery Rock man was injured in a crash at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on state Route 82 east of Obermiyer Road, Brookfield Township. Police said a car driven by Taj Ashley Albert, 39, Slippery Rock, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway and collided head-on with a semi-truck driven by Edward L. Morris, 60, Brookfield, Ohio. Morris was not injured.
Albert was taken to a trauma center with minor injuries. She was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, wrong way on a divided highway, and failure to wear a seat belt. The accident remains under investigation.
Brookfield Township EMS, Brookfield Township Fire Department, Brookfield Township police, and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted.
State police
• Robby Libengood, 54, Mercer, was charged with failing to appear to update his Megan’s Law registry information by Sept. 2. Police said he also previously providing false information, police said.
DUI Charges
Farrell
• Tatyanna Latrice Page, 25, of 1201 Bond St., Farrell, at 8:45 a.m. Sept. 29 at French Street and Stambaugh Avenue, police said.
Hermitage police
• Jason S. Ost, 33, of 1309 Mulberry St., Masury, Ohio, at 12:06 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of South Hermitage Road, Hermitage, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police records. All suspects are to be regarded as innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
