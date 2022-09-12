Police, fire
Farrell
• Wayne Sailar, 46, of 2478 Mercer-West Middlesex Road, West Middlesex, was charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest after a traffic stop at 10:57 p.m. Aug. 24 at Indiana Avenue and Idaho Street. Police said he fled from an attempted traffic stop in a stolen vehicle and led police on a high-speed chase.
• Rebecca Al-Raqqasaad, 23, of 324 Sterling Ave., Apartment J103, Sharon, was charged with assault and harassment after a reported incident at 11:10 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 900 block of Market Avenue. Police said she hit a woman about three times, grabbed her hair and swung her around, causing cuts on her knees and elbows and scratches on her throat and face.
• Lexis D. Dabney, 25, of 821 Fruit Ave., Farrell; and Anastasia Tasha Jones, 43, of 1234 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, were charged Sept. 1 with assault and disorderly conduct after a fight at 1:46 a.m. Aug. 12 at TNT Bar & Grille, 1101 Roemer Blvd. Police said they hit each other and pulled each other’s hair. Dabney continued to yell and scream at Jones after multiple requests to stop.
• Malykai Rober Henderson, 25, of 1140 Fruit Ave., Farrell; and Jimmeze Shelton, 26, Girard, Ohio, were charged with assault, disorderly conduct and harassment after what police called a fight over child custody at 6:55 a.m. Sept. 2 in the 1100 block of Fruit Avenue and French Street.
Police said they fought each other because Henderson was upset that Shelton didn’t pick up the child.
Grove City
• Someone stole a black Remington 380 semi-automatic handgun sometime between July 25 and Aug. 25 from a home in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue, Grove City, police said.
• Someone pulled one of the stakes partially from the ground at the horse shoe pits in Memorial Park around 8 a.m. Aug. 25, police said.
• Robert Phillips Jr., 41, of 113 Gilmore Ave., Apartment 8, Grove City, was charged with public intoxication after police responded to a disturbance Sept. 5 at Gilmore Apartments.
Police said he was outside and intoxicated.
• Justin Martin, 30, Grove City, was charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct at 12:04 a.m. in front of a business in the 100 block of South Broad Street, police said.
