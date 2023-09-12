Police, fire
Sharon
• Jonathan Aaron Archie, 29, of 111 Rose Court, Sharon, was charged with evading arrest or detention on foot, loitering and prowling at night and public drunkenness after an incident reported at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday at home, police said. Police said he was seen prowling behind multiple houses on his street and tried to run when police went to detain him.
• John Negrea Jr., 46, of 86 Fifth Ave., Sharon, was charged Sept. 7 with theft after an incident reported at 8:10 a.m. Aug. 21 at Dollar General, 871 E. State St., police said. Police said he took a wallet that was left on the checkout counter.
• Lamyka Shaviell Porter, 33, of 215 Malleable St., Sharon, was charged with reckless endangerment and assault after an incident reported at 1:39 a.m. Sept. 7 at home, police said. Police said she fired a pistol in the air three times, and punched a man in the face, causing a swollen lip.
• Rose Marie Edinger, 22, of 59 Anderson Road, Greenville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after probation and parole agents called police at 12:42 p.m. Sept. 6 in the 700 block of Meek Street, police said. Police said she had a sandwich bag containing a suspected piece of a suboxone strip and two unopened suboxone strips without a prescription and a small, black container with a small amount of marijuana inside.
• Steven Marshall Kerr, 57, of 969 Hall Ave., Sharon, was charged with terroristic threats after an incident reported at 8:14 p.m. Sept. 4 in the 900 block of Hall Avenue, police said. Police said he was pounding on a window, threatening to kill three victims.
• Troy Dwayne Scurry Jr., 23, of 1450 Parke Drive, Apartment 1A, Hermitage, was charged with theft after an incident reported at 7:08 a.m. Sept. 6 in the 200 block of North Oakland Avenue, police said. Police said he took an Apple iPhone 13.
• Μelea D. Murphy, 33, of 39 Amsterdam Road, Lot 12, Grove City, was charged with trespass after an incident reported at 2:09 a.m. Monday in Sharon Regional Hospital, 740 E. State St., police said. Police said she was advised to leave the property and refused.
Sharpsville
• Zackery James Dignall, 23, of 227 S. Seventh St., Sharpsville, was charged Tuesday with trespass and disorderly conduct after an incident reported at 7:10 p.m. Sept. 1 on West Ridge Avenue and 12th Street, police said. Police said he was speeding on a dirt bike on private property.
State police
• Two people suffered suspected minor injuries after a crash at 6:25 p.m. Sept. 1 on Interstate 79, Jackson Township, police said. Police said a freightliner driven by Amardip Singh, 43, Hamilton, Ontario, and a vehicle driven by James Cornell, 49, Corry, Pa., were both headed southbound in the right lane when the freightliner hit the vehicle. Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the road, down an embankment and into a ditch, police said. Singh and a passenger in the Cornell vehicle were wearing seatbelts. Cornell and a passenger were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, police said.
