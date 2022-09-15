Police, fire
Farrell
• Marcus Tavion Mason, 30, New Castle, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop at 1:59 a.m. Saturday on Sharon-New Castle Road at Memorial Drive. Police said they found a handgun inside the vehicle and 1.7 grams of a substance suspected to be marijuana in the front driver’s side and passenger seat area.
• Leroy Smith III, 40, of 107 Hamilton Ave., Farrell, was charged Sept. 9 with receiving stolen property, theft from a motor vehicle, and theft after a reported incident at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 800 block of Spearman Avenue.
Police said he took two cell phones, one from a residence and one from a vehicle, with a total value of $500.
• Kyle Vaughn, 31, of 3770 N. Hermitage Road, Transfer, was charged Sept. 9 with having an accident involving damage to attended vehicle and failure to notify police after an accident at 3:17 p.m. July 28 in the 2200 block of Memorial Drive.
Police said he crashed his SUV into another vehicle and ran away through the woods.
• David Wesley Sykes, 82, of 23 Penderyn Drive, West Middlesex, was charged Sept. 8 with possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and restrictions on alcoholic beverages after a traffic stop at 10:30 a.m. Sept 3 on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Bay Way.
Police said he had a pipe with burnt residue that he tried to hide from police, and during the stop he drank from a quart of whiskey.
• Tekeeka Mae Brooks, 36, of 1139 Spearman Ave., Farrell, was charge Sept. 6 with aggravated assault, assault, disorderly conduct and harassment after a reported incident at 5:12 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 1100 block of Beechwood Ave.
Police said she punched a woman and hit her with a mop handle. The attack caused a wound that required surgery.
Hempfield Township police
• Christopher Cary, 29, of the 100 block of Hadley Road, Hempfield Township, was charged with assault and harassment after a reported incident at 12:41 a.m. Saturday at his home.
Police said he punched a woman in the face during an argument.
Hermitage police
• Ashley Nicole Cambron, 31, of 74 Council Ave., Wheatland, was charged with assault after a reported incident at 11:50 p.m. Sept. 7 at home. Police said she attacked a man causing several visible injuries.
• Moses Duma Robinson III, 40, of 934 Wallis Ave., Farrell, was charged with terroristic threats and harassment after a reported incident at 8:01 p.m. Sept. 9 at Giant Eagle, 2365 E. State St., Hermitage.
Police said he told employees he was coming to the store to shoot up the place, causing the business to close early.
NOTE: This report comes from police information. Anyone charged should be considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
