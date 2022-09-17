Police, fire
Sharon
• Christopher Lee Gilmore, 27, of 516 Pennsylvania Ave., Farrell, was charged with assault and criminal mischief after a reported incident at 10:51 p.m. Sept. 8 in the 300 block of Quinby Street. Police said he was arguing with a woman and slammed her down, breaking her glasses
• James Derrick Boyer, 29, of 467 Columbia St., Sharon, was charged with strangulation, assault, obstructing the administration of law, and resisting arrest after a reported incident at 3:39 p.m. Sept. 9 at home. Police said he fought with a woman.
• Rigoberto M. Naverrete, 36, of 1097 Cedar Ave., Sharon, was charged with assault after a reported incident at 6:34 p.m. Sept. 9 at home. Police said he hit a 12-year-old boy.
State police
• A Jamestown man was injured in an accident at 2 p.m. Aug. 28 on East Jamestown Road south of Tower Road, Greene Township. Police said a motorcycle driven by William D. Rust, 55, Jamestown, was operating a motorcycle and making a left turn from State Route 58 from Tower Road when an SUV driven by Michael R. Stupka, 76, Youngstown, Ohio, hit the motorcycle in the from behind.
Rust was knocked off the motorcycle and was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
• A Stoneboro man was injured in a crash at 1:24 a.m. Sept. 3 on Mercer Road, Lake Township. Lane A. Barber, 19, was traveling north in the area of the 1800 block of Mercer Road when he lost control of his truck, which went off the west side of the road and hit a utility pole, shearing the pole in half.
Barber was wearing a seat belt. He was taken to a local hospital with what police believed to be minor injuries, police said.
• Someone broke into a U-Haul enclosed trailer during the nighttime hours on Monday, and stole several tools, police said.
• Someone broke into a storage unit sometime before 7:39 p.m. Wednesday in the Mercer-Butler Pike area, Liberty Township, and stole a fire extinguisher worth $525, and a portable air conditioner worth $475, police said.
• Someone stole items worth $1,810 overnight Aug. 20 from a residence on Folk Road, Delaware Township, police said.
DUI CHARGES
Farrell
• John Doe, at 1:59 a.m. Saturday at Sharon-New Castle Road and Memorial Drive, police said. Also charged with obstructing the administration of law after refusing to provide police with personal data, police said.
Hermitage police
• Michael Bradley Stull, 41, of 127 Hickory St., Sharpsville, at 5:38 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 4100 block of East State Street, Hermitage, police said.
Grove City
• Sheridan Westray-Holt, 21, Pittsburgh on Sept. 7 where police were monitoring speed in an active school zone where students cross the highway, police said.
• Zachary J. Tabita, 24, of 237 S. Otter St., Mercer, on Sept 2 on South Center Street.
Sharpsville
• Thomas Eric Bayus, 51, Hubbard, Ohio, at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 1700 block of West Ridge Avenue and 17th Street, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports. All suspects are to be presumed innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
