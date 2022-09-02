Police, fire
Farrell
• Tekeeka Mae Brooks, 35, of 1139 Spearman Ave., Farrell, was charged with terroristic threats, obstructing the administration of law and driving with a suspended license after a reported incident at 11:10 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 1100 block of Negley Street. She reportedly said she planned to set up a man to get hurt, and refused to be fingerprinted or give her name.
Grove City
• Allan Capanear, 44, Forestville, Pa., was charged with assault, harassment and disorderly conduct after an incident at 3:58 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Hunter Farm Park, off Greenwood Drive. Police said he got into an argument and assaulted a woman in public.
Hempfield Township police
• Someone stole $1,200 and 60 Hydrocodone pills from a residence in the 40 block of Riley Road, Sugar Grove Township, at 3:38 p.m. Aug. 2, police said.
• Rebecca Reges, 53, Hadley, was charged with theft after an investigation at 10:10 p.m. Aug. 11 in the 40 block of Williamson Road, Hempfield Township, police said. Police said she stole $82.82 worth of items.
Hermitage police
• Ryan Edward Thomas, 43, of 8231 Warren-Sharon Road, Masury, Ohio, was charged with harassment after an incident at 12:03 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 1900 block of Bartholomew Drive, Hermitage. Police said he called and text messaged a woman multiple times after being told to stop.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and does not indicate guilt. Everyone charged is considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
