Police, fire
Hempfield Township police
• Stephanie Cary, 29, of Hadley Road, Hempfield Township, was charged with harassment after an incident reported at 12:41 a.m. Sept. 10 at home, police said. Police said she pushed a man into a wall and pinned him between a couch.
• Kevin Gran, 43, Greenville, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license after a traffic stop at 3:42 p.m. Aug. 30 in the sub-100 block of Hadley Road, police said. Police said he had a loaded handgun without a conceal carry permit.
• Julia Cassidy, 34, Greenville, was charged with assault after an incident reported at 8:12 p.m. Sept. 8 in the 300 block of Hadley Road, police said. Police said she tried to break up a play fight between juveniles and grabbed a 9-year-old girl by the back of the neck, causing bruising.
Mercer County detectives unit
• Johnnie Anthony Spell Jr., 42, of 371 E. Connelly Blvd., Sharon, was charged Sept. 14 with endangering the welfare of children after an incident between 6:50 and 10:55 p.m. Aug. 7 in Pine Hollow Village Apartments, 371 E. Connellly Blvd., detectives said. Detectives said that while an infant was in his care, the infant was dropped onto the floor and sustained multiple complex skull fractures, hemorrhaging of the brain and bruising to the back of the right knee, right leg and bottom.
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office
• Krystal Lynn Thomas, 39, of 805 Ravine Place, Sharon, was charged with hindering apprehension after an incident reported Sept. 14, deputies said. Deputies said she failed to answer her door after deputies tried for 90 minutes to get her to come out.
Sharon
• Chandler Jacob Schuller, 23, of 685 Sherman Ave., Sharon, was charged with endangering the welfare of children after an incident reported at 3:57 p.m. Sept. 12 at home, police said. Police said he left the home while he was the sole guardian of two children, ages 1 and six months, leaving them unattended for about 30 minutes by locking the mother out of the house.
• Michael Francis Kostik, 34, of 1196 March St., Sharon, was charged with assault after an incident reported at 7:14 p.m. Sept. 14 at home, police said. Police said he hit a man in the face, injuring him.
• Mielonte Abram, 22, of 253 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, was charged with assault after an incident reported at 9:19 a.m. Sept. 21 at home, police said. Police said he grabbed a woman by the arm, shoved her into a screen door and hit her on the head.
Sharpsville
• Michael D. Zuhosky, Sr., 49, of 6876 Wood St., Brookfield, Ohio, was charged with trespass and criminal mischief after an incident reported at 1:32 a.m. Sept. 17 in the sub-100 block of East Shenango Street, police said. Police said he forced his way into an apartment, damaging the door frame.
State police
• Timothy Cronin, 23, Grove City, was charged with possession of marijuana after a traffic stop at 9:20 a.m. Sept. 21 in the 800 block of Liberty Street, Pine Township, police said.
