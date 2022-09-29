Police, fire
Sharon
• Christopher J. Norris, 23, and Emodja Eli Ivy, 20, both Sharon, were charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer after an attempted traffic stop at 6:18 p.m. Sept. 23, at Sherman Avenue and Division Street.
Police said they refused to pull over in their four-wheelers when ordered by police.
• Terence James Wilkins, 32, of 394 S. Oakland Ave., Apartment 1, Sharon, was charged with assault after a reported incident at 10:58 a.m. Sept. 22 at home, police said. Police said he attacked a pregnant woman.
• Robert Burton McClimans, 53, of 729 McClure Ave., Sharon, was charged with evading arrest or detention on foot and loitering and prowling at night time after a reported incident at 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Oakland Avenue. Police said he was prowling around two homes on the block and ran away when police tried to detain him.
• Daniel Denzel Askew, 26, of 325 Columbia St., Apartment 422, Sharon, was charged with robbery, theft and assault after a reported incident at 1:01 a.m. Tuesday at his home.
Police said he attacked a woman, the took her keys and phone and ran away.
Sharpsville
• Tyler Ashley, 28, of 437 Brooklyn St., Sharon, was charged with forgery and bad checks after a reported incident at 11:19 a.m. Sept. 20 in the 100 block of South Third Street. Police said he wrote three checks for a total of $625 from someone else’s account and passed the checks knowing that the victim would not honor them.
State police
• Two people were injured in an accident at 12:10 p.m. Saturday on South Center Street, Springfield Township, police said.
A witness said Hiu C. Kong, 40, Slippery Rock, drove out of a gas station parking lot at the intersection to go east, crossing over the right lane and into the left lane directly in front of an SUV driven by Brian E. Kerfoot, 55, Apollo, Pa., police said.
The SUV hit the car. All three people involved were wearing seat belts. The driver and a passenger of the SUV were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.
• Miranda Filer, 29, Sharon, was charged with failure to comply with Megan’s Law registration requirements after police received a tip at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 in Fredonia. Police said she was not living at the address listed on her registry information.
• A Kittanning man was injured in an accident at 3:32 p.m. Sept. 16 on Interstate 80 just west of Pulaski Mercer Road, East Lackawannock Township.
Police said Austin N. Recupero, 18, Kittanning, Pa., was traveling west on the highway when his vehicle went off the northern side of the road and rolled over onto its roof. The driver was ejected through the driver’s side window.
Recupero was conscious upon police arrival and complained of an injury to his ribs, police said. He was taken to an Ohio trauma center, police said. State police were assisted by Hermitage firefighters.
DUI CHARGES
Hempfield Township police
• Lisa Wright, 58, Greenville, at 7:51 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 300 block of Leech Road, Sugar Grove Township, police said.
Grove City
• William Jabez Seighman, 20, Beaver Falls, at 11:41 p.m. Sept. 16 on East Pine Street, police said.
