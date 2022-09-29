Police, fire
Farrell
• Vincent Charles Shaffer, 33, of 108 Clarksville St., Greenville, and Brittany Lynn Gravatt, 32, of 539 Lafayette Ave., Sharon, were charged with conspiracy to commit forgery and receiving stolen property after a reported incident at 11:38 a.m. Sept. 13 in the 800 block of Sharon New Castle Road.
Police said they forged a signature and cashed six checks totaling $6,430 at a Farrell business.
• Antonio James Smith, 35, of 934 Wallis Ave., Farrell, was charged with resisting arrest, assault, disorderly conduct, harassment, and possession of marijuana after a reported incident at 3:23 p.m. Sept. 15 in the 900 block of Wallis Avenue. Police said he attacked a man.
• Josiah S. West, 18, of 312 Fruit Ave., Farrell, was charged with strangulation after a reported incident at 3:47 p.m. Sept. 16 in the 300 block of Emerson Avenue.
Police said he attacked a woman and grabbed her by her throat.
• Fletcher Lee Hudson III, 22, North Carolina, was charged with obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest, and disarming a law enforcement officer after a reported incident at 3:39 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 100 block of Hamilton Avenue. Police said he ran from officers when they tried to detain him.
• Eric Vincent Domascieno, 28, of 255 Hamilton Ave., Farrell, was charged with aggravated assault of a victim less than 6, assault of a victim less than 12, and harassment after a reported incident at 8:32 p.m. Sept. 19 at his home.
Police said he hit a 1-year-old boy causing a scratch and bruising to his face, and hit a 3-year-old boy causing bruising to his face and scratches on his back.
• Torain Roberto Wellsey, 35, of 611 Emerson Ave., Farrell, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Street.
Police said he had 19 sandwich bags of a substance suspected to be marijuana, three sandwich bags of dispensary cannabis packages, 10 pills of a substance suspected to be Acetaminophen and Oxycodone, and six pills suspected to be Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine in a sandwich bag.
Hermitage police
• Reno M. Loera, 23, no known address, was charged with trespassing after a reported incident at 1:59 a.m. Sept. 18 at Quality Inn, 3200 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Police said he was told to leave at least four times and refused.
• Aaron J. Greene, 27, Brook Park, Ohio, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 12:29 a.m. Sept. 18 on Ohio Street and South Stateline Road, Hermitage, police said.
Police said he had a loaded gun with 15 live rounds of ammunition but no permit, 4.31 grams of marijuana and a grinder.
• Huliu Cocarica, 30, no known address, was charged with theft by deception after a reported incident at 5 p.m. Sept. 18 at Walgreens, 3229 E. State St., Hermitage.
Police said he used a scam to wire $2,600 via Western Union, while paying $1,000.
• Leightee L. Malloy, 30, of 2861 Mercer West Middlesex Road, West Middlesex, was charged with assault after a reported incident at 9:08 p.m. Sept. 10 in Five Guys, 3170 Glimcher Blvd., Hermitage, police said.
Police said she punched a woman, causing minor injuries.
• Devon E. McCormick, 22, no known address, was charged with trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness after a reported incident at 5:54 p.m. Sept. 22 at Sheetz, 2381 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
Police said he was asked to leave the property and refused. He also had two sandwich bags containing methamphetamine, a glass meth pipe, and two empty syringes with the needles removed, police said.
