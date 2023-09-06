Police, fire
Sharon
• Daniel Denzel Askew, 27, of 293 Malleable St., Sharon, was charged with trespassing after an incident reported at 3:36 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 600 block of East State Street. Police said he refused to leave property from which he had been banned.
• Deborah Ann Rust, 62, of 330 Columbia Ave., Sharon, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police stopped her while walking at 8:58 p.m. Sunday on South Oakland Avenue at Morrison Street. Police said she had a sandwich bag containing 0.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine.
State police
• Police responded to a report of a scam Aug.24 on Black Run Road, Liberty Township. A 56-year-old Grove City woman lost $11,400, police said.
DUI CHARGES
State police
• Sean Dodson, 34, Youngstown, Ohio, at 12:47 a.m. Aug. 28 on George Street and Hamilton Avenue, Farrell, police said.
This information comes from police reports and does not indicate guilt, innocence or fault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.