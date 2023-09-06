Police, fire

Sharon

• Daniel Denzel Askew, 27, of 293 Malleable St., Sharon, was charged with trespassing after an incident reported at 3:36 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 600 block of East State Street. Police said he refused to leave property from which he had been banned.

• Deborah Ann Rust, 62, of 330 Columbia Ave., Sharon, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police stopped her while walking at 8:58 p.m. Sunday on South Oakland Avenue at Morrison Street. Police said she had a sandwich bag containing 0.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

State police

• Police responded to a report of a scam Aug.24 on Black Run Road, Liberty Township. A 56-year-old Grove City woman lost $11,400, police said.

DUI CHARGES

State police

• Sean Dodson, 34, Youngstown, Ohio, at 12:47 a.m. Aug. 28 on George Street and Hamilton Avenue, Farrell, police said.

This information comes from police reports and does not indicate guilt, innocence or fault.

