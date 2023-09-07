Police, fire
Farrell
• Brandon Duane Chambers, 23, of 1002 Walnut St., Farrell, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and restrictions on alcoholic beverages after a traffic stop at 1:30 a.m. Aug. 20 at Pennsylvania Avenue and Roemer Boulevard, police said. Police said he had an open bottle of Patron in the center console, a scale with marijuana particles, seven sandwich bags with a total of 65 grams of marijuana and a sandwich bag with a white, chalky substance in the vehicle.
• Keith Alan Woods, 59, of 956 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, was charged Sept. 1 with possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop at 1:40 a.m. Aug. 18 at French Street and Beechwood Avenue, police said. Police said he had a crack pipe and a white, rocky substance inside a tissue paper suspected to be crack cocaine.
• Jalysa Nelyn Hughes, 34, of 1157 Hamilton Ave., Farrell, was charged with strangulation, assault and harassment after an incident reported at 8:47 p.m. Aug. 31 at home, police said. Police said she choked a juvenile for 15 seconds and hit the victim 15 times with a belt, causing several scratches, red marks, cuts and a swollen, red eye.
• Kadejah Elizabeth Campbell, 27, of 111 Fruit Ave., Farrell, was charged with assault and harassment after an incident reported at 5:06 a.m. Sept. 1 at home, police said. Police said she punched a man, causing swelling, redness and scratches, and pulled his hair.
• Brandon Alan Gambill, 33, of 709 Hamilton Ave., Farrell, was charged with assault and harassment after an incident reported at 6:26 a.m. Sept. 1 in the 900 block of Hamilton Avenue, police said. Police said he hit a woman in the face, causing a swollen left eye.
Grove City
• Police were dispatched to North Broad and North streets for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian, police said. Police said Bonnie Stitt, 82, Grove City, was hit by a pickup truck driven by Michael Kearns, 62, Grove City, and suffered a minor injury due to being hit by the mirror. Kearns was cited with failure to yield to a pedestrian.
Hempfield Township police
• Glenn A. Richmond, 75, Greenville, was charged Aug. 23 with providing false information when trying to buy a firearm April 5, 2022, from a local business, police said.
Hermitage police
• Catrina Chalker, 48, Niles, Ohio, was charged with burglary and theft after an incident reported at 11:17 a.m. Aug. 30 in the 800 block of North Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, police said. Police said she went into a residence and stole a dog.
• Joshua David Povanda, 41, of 1120 Foxwood Drive, Hermitage, was charged with theft after an incident reported at 12:04 p.m. Aug. 29 at Sheetz, 1650 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, police said. Police said he stole $35 from the counter.
• Tiffany Noel Runyan, 36, of 1590 Parke Drive, Apartment 23, was charged Aug. 30 with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident at 10:57 a.m. June 24 at home, police said. Police said she had less than 1 gram of suspected fentanyl.
• Jai Hale, 47, of 2700 Wilson Road, Apartment 102, Hermitage, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 2:28 a.m. Aug. 28 at South Hermitage and Wilson roads, Hermitage, police said. Police said he had a glass methamphetamine pipe, and 3 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
• Anthony Joseph Swank, 37, of 58 Kidds Mill Road, Transfer, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 2:28 a.m. Aug. 28 at South Hermitage and Wilson roads, Hermitage, police said. Police said he had a marijuana bowl and 1.18 grams of marijuana.
• David Lamont Smith Jr., 35, of 343 Logan Ave., Sharon, was charged with burglary, making terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment and assault after an incident reported at 11:44 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 1500 block of Parke Drive, Hermitage, police said. Police said he put a gun to a man’s and woman’s heads separately and threatened to kill them.
Office of the State Inspector General
• Nicole Connors, 32, of 99 Todd Ave., Apartment D10, Hermitage, was charged with welfare fraud after she received $1,959 in assistance benefits and failed to report she got a job Oct. 14, 2021.
• Shantel Tniece Townsend, 30, of 335 Spruce Ave., Sharon, was charged with welfare fraud after she received $1,982 in assistance benefits and failed to report she got a job May 14, 2022.
• Lynn Callahan, 52, of 2882 Hunter St., Sharpsville, was charged with welfare fraud after she received $4,795 in assistance benefits and failed to report someone in the household got a job Aug. 1, 2022.
Sharon
• Benjamin Joseph Scalf, 35, of 353 Meek St., Sharon, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and restrictions on alcoholic beverages after a traffic stop at 2:48 p.m. Aug. 29 at East Budd Street and Stewart Avenue, police said. Police said he had a sandwich bag containing ketamine, a glass jar containing marijuana residue and an open, 24-ounce Yuengling can that was almost full and cold.
• Gary Stoutmire, 64, of 115 N. Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, was charged with having an accident involving damage and failure to stop and render aid after a motor vehicle crash at 9:32 a.m. Aug. 28 in the 300 block of South Dock Street, police said. Police said he backed into an occupied vehicle and failed to provide information.
• Jason Samuel Ost, 34, of 1309 Mulberry St., and Chelsey R. Frye, 34, of 543 Cleveland St., both Masury, Ohio, were charged with theft after an incident reported at 5:29 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 800 block of Linden Street, police said. Police said they took a brown wallet containing various cards and $40, a small black lockbox worth $12 that contained medication, and a Toshiba tablet worth $100 from a residence.
DUI CHARGES
Grove City
• John D. Clark III, 56, at 8:36 p.m. Monday on North Broad Street and Cranberry Road, police said. Also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hermitage police
• Corrie Christine Brodie, 24, of 1524 Sandy Lane, Hermitage, at 2:46 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 2600 block of Longview Road, Hermitage, police said.
Sharon
• Matthew L. Branca, 40, of 966 W. Ridge Ave., Sharpsville, at 1:15 p.m. Sunday at Division Street and Stambaugh Avenue, police said. Also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after police found a syringe in his front hoodie pocket, police said.
• Michael Calloway, 21, of 469 Meek St., Sharon, at 12:27 a.m. Sept. 2 in the 300 block of South Oakland Avenue, police said. Also charged with having an accident causing damage to an unattended vehicle or property and evading detention or arrest on foot after he was involved in a crash and ran from two patrolmen for about 100 yards.
Sharpsville
• Michael Andrew Forster, 32, of 2540 Valley View Road, Hermitage, at 11:52 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 100 block of 18th Street, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.