Hermitage police
• Frankie Lee Betancourt, 35, Youngstown, Ohio, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 7:57 p.m. Aug. 2 at Charlotte Avenue and Clarksville Road, Hermitage, police said. Police said he had 34 grams of suspected crack cocaine, five grams of suspected powder cocaine, multiple cell phones and a digital scale.
Sharon
• Sylina Lee Anderson, 46, of 431 North St., Sharon, was charged with endangering the welfare of children and public drunkenness after an incident reported at 6:29 p.m. Thursday, police said. Police said she was severely intoxicated by alcohol or a narcotic that rendered her incapable of taking care of her 8-year-old child.
• Billy Jo Adams, 39, of 653 S. State Line Road, Sharon, was charged with theft and loitering and prowling after an incident reported at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Lorain Street, police said. Police said he was recorded on video walking onto the property and stealing various items off porches including a weed whacker, a tablet computer and six computer batteries. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia when he was arrested at 11:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Stateline Road, police said, for having a crack pipe.
• Lawrence Kenneth Steele, 48, of Hull Street, Sharon, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident reported at 8:50 a.m. Monday on West Connelly Boulevard and South Water Avenue, police said. Police said he had a black bag that contained a breath mint container with a small amount of suspected loose marijuana in it, a small black container with suspected loose marijuana in it, a sandwich bag which had suspected meth in it, a leather wallet with suspected marijuana in two sandwich bags and a glass pipe that was burnt on both ends.
State police
• Gabrielle Leonard, 24, and Austin Pierce, 26, both Greenville, were charged with harassment after a domestic disturbance at 4:01 p.m. July 12 in the 300 block of Vernon Road, West Salem Township, police said.
DUI ARRESTS
Grove City
• James S. Saunders, 34, Butler, at 1:18 a.m. Aug. 1 in the area of State Street, police said. Also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations after police were called to a disturbance, police said. Police tried to stop Saunders at North Center Street and Gilmore Avenue but didn’t catch up to him until State Street and Gilmore Avenue.
