POLICE, FIRE
DUI ARRESTS
Hempfield Township police
• David Phillips, 31, South Mercer Street, Greenville, at 9:07 p.m. May 24 in the sub-100 block of Hadley Road, police said.
State police
• Karin Sanders, 52, of 49 Hewitt Road, West Middlesex, at 6:20 p.m. May 3 in the 700 block of East Budd Street, Sharon. Also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police found a metal smoking device containing residue suspected to be crack cocaine residue, and suboxone, a sack of crack cocaine, and a sandwich bag containing suspected crack cocaine in her vehicle, police said.
