Police, fire
Grove City
• Joseph Padilla-Vargas, 46, State Street, Grove City, was charged with harassment, after a reported incident Friday at his home. Police said he became volatile and pushed a 43-year-old woman.
DUI CHARGES
State police
• Clarence W. Edinger Jr., 65, New Wilmington, at 3:28 p.m. Thursday on Latonka Drive, Coolspring Township. Police said he was driving north on Lake Latonka Drive when he got distracted by a stone in his shoe. Edinger’s vehicle went left of center and hit a pedestrian, Kathleen P. Kowalski, 59, Mercer, who was walking on the edge of the road in the opposite lane. Kowalski was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with unknown injuries. Edinger, who was not wearing his seat belt, was not injured.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and does not reflect guilt, innocence or fault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.