FARRELL – State police stated in a criminal complaint that Saturday’s homicide in Farrell was caught on video surveillance.
Darrell Daurice Harrison Jr., 27, Campbell, Ohio, was charged with murder of the first degree and was arrested Sunday afternoon in connection with the fatal shooting of Jayson Burns, 21, Sharon.
Farrell police responded at 4:37 a.m. to Razzcal’s, 802 Roemer Blvd., to a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found an injured Burns, who was taken to UPMC Horizon Shenango in Farrell, police stated in a criminal complaint.
Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Mercer barracks were requested to assist Farrell and ultimately assumed the lead in the investigation.
Members of Troop D Major Case Team arrived to investigate. They found a 9mm Blazer casing at the scene.
At that point, the victim was pronounced dead in the hospital from a gunshot wound.
Several witnesses were interviewed and told police of a physical fight that happened between Harrison and Burns at Razzcal’s. They said Burns was physically assaulted on the ground. As the victim attempted to walk away, witnesses told police that Harrison pointed a black handgun at the victim and fired a single, fatal shot, police said.
Troopers gathered video surveillance from a nearby establishment and it captured the victim being physically assaulted by Harrison, police said. Surveillance corroborated witness statements and shows the victim walking away, and Harrison pointing a gun at him. Police said a muzzle flash can be seen in the video, then the victim falls down.
Harrison, who had left before police arrived at Razzcal’s, was taken into custody at 1:56 p.m. Sunday during a traffic stop by deputies from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office in Seward, Neb.
Harrison was taken to Seward County Detention Center to await extradition to Pennsylvania, police said.
A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled yet.
NOTE: All suspects are to be presumed innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
