SHARON -- A Farrell man is in Mercer County Jail on a $2 million bond after being charged with criminal homicide for the shooting death of 17-year-old Gavin D. Beighley, of Sharon.
Curtis Rayshawn Coleman III, 19, of 1018 Wallis Ave., was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and reckless endangerment in the homicide of the Sharon High School senior.
According to a criminal complaint, Gavin and his friends were riding their bikes just after 9 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Budd Street between Dock Street and West Connelly Boulevard when Coleman shot at them six times.
Police responded to the area at 9:13 p.m. and found Gavin with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was taken to Sharon Regional Health System where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
Coleman told police that the group of kids were not threatening him and were approximately 200 to 300 yards away from him when he shot at them.
Police said Coleman told them during an interview that he was sorry for killing Gavin and he wrote a letter of apology to the teen's family and friends.
Coleman was arraigned in front of District Judge Daniel W. Davis and taken to Mercer County Jail.
A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 20.
Sharon City School District sent out an all-call message to guardians expressing their deep sadness over the tragedy.
"Our crisis team is trained to help with the needs of our students, parents, and school personnel during difficult times such as this," Sharon School Superintendent Justi Glaros said. "We encourage you to contact the school if you need support or resources as we navigate through this tragedy."
EDITOR'S NOTE: All suspects should be presumed innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
