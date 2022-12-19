SHARON – Sharon police are continuing their investigation into the death of a 91-year-old Sharpsville man who was struck by a vehicle in Sharon Dec. 3.
Police responded at 5:23 p.m. at East State Street and Case Avenue to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.
Donald Sebastian, 91, Sharpsville, had been crossing East State Street going north when he was hit by the vehicle, police said. He was on his way to St. Joseph Church for Mass, according to his obituary.
Sebastian suffered severe injuries and was taken to a Youngstown trauma center for treatment. Police said they were notified Friday that Sebastian had died of his injuries.
Sharon police said the accident is still under criminal investigation.
They have consulted with Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker, who said that the driver, an 80-year-old Sharpsville man who police have not named, could be charged, but that decision is up to Sharon police.
“There’s a number of pedestrian crossing signs going east in that area,” Acker said. “The crosswalk is visible.”
