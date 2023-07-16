BROOKFIELD – Two Masury men were killed in an early Sunday morning head-on car crash in Brookfield, the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Warren post said.
Rajshun Mayberry, 29, and Thomas Hutchinson, Jr., 26, were killed in the crash, which happened around 12:30 a.m. on Warren-Sharon Road east of Yankee Run Road, police said.
Mayberry was driving a pickup truck east on the road while Hutchinson was driving a car west on the same road. The two vehicles collided head-on, causing both vehicles to overturn, police said.
Mayberry died from injuries at the scene. Hutchinson was transported to Sharon Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, police said.
Police, fire, and EMS from Brookfield, Hubbard, Liberty Township and Vienna assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.