SHARON – Write this down: A soft taco shell, Mexican cheese, cooked beef or chicken, fresh parsley and….
Sorry, the rest of recipe for birria tacos created by Shameka Peavy is confidential. After all, this could be the meal that launches Peavy and her partner Tiffany Perkins from a Brookfield catering business to a traditional restaurant.
They were among several food vendors at Wednesday’s Pop-Up Food Hall in the Laurel Kitchen Incubator in Sharon. Once a month, Laurel Technical Institute’s Culinary School hosts the event to give new or aspiring chefs the chance to create and sell their food.
A $45,000 grant from the city of Sharon in American Rescue Grant funds created the opportunity.
“They show up and cook food without having to put money up front,’’ Chef PJ O’Connor, LTI’s culinary arts instructor ,said. “It’s a low-risk entry into the market for them.’’
On this day items sold by vendors ranged from $5 to $10.
Julian’s already has made the store-front leap. The business, owned by D.J. York, has a Meadville restaurant and is set to open his next one in May at the former LuLu Beans Cafe & Coffee in downtown Sharon.
“Our specialty is burgers,’’ York said. “And we also have paleo, vegan and keto meals.’’
For those new to the culinary scene:
• Paleo: Foods humans are thought to ate during the Paleolithic Era dating from 2.5 million to 10,000 years ago. The meals include fruits, vegetables, meats, fish, eggs and nuts.
• Vegan: Meals avoiding all animal foods like meat, fish, dairy and eggs.
• Keto: Formally called ketogenic, these are meals low in in carbs and high in fat.
The local Julian’s will have a liquor license that offers beer, wines and cocktails, York said.
“We’ll have national beers in bottles, but we’ll try to use local micro-breweries on tap,’’ he said. “We want to support local breweries big time.’’
In the culinary world, creating razzle-dazzle menus is what keeps customers coming back. and that’s what led Peavy to create her special taco.
“We tried to think of different things that aren’t around here,’’ she said.
Mike Blaurock served his German-style goulash. The Youngstown native moved to Cleveland ,where he lived for 30 years and where he ran his own restaurant for five years.
Blaurock recently moved to Hermitage and is hoping to launch Blaurock Brats by Mike.
“I want to introduce myself to the Hermitage market and eventually have a food truck,’’ he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.