WHEATLAND — Pat Artise is hoping to generate some excitement for the former Golden Apple Inn restaurant in Wheatland.
“It was a very popular spot,” he said Monday morning as he walked through the dining room.
The restaurant, at 65 Broadway Ave., closed in early 2021 when the previous owners retired.
Artise now owns the property and he is spreading the word that he’s ready to bring it back to life.
That could mean any number of things, like a new eatery with a partner, a new owner completely taking over the property, or even an artists’ studio or event space.
“I’m pretty flexible … It doesn’t have to be food,” he said.
Artise, an Erie native who lives in Grove City, has operated businesses like restaurants, bowling alleys and skating rinks in New York, Erie and Florida.
He also recently acquired the Guthrie Theatre in Grove City. Artise transferred Golden Apple liquor license to the theater.
Artise says there are more liquor licenses available in the county if a restauranteur is interested in maintaining bar service.
He can’t speak for what kind of food would be served if another restaurant moves in, but he recognizes that it’s in a good location with a lot of traffic.
It’s also a convenient spot for those who work at nearby factories, he said. The property sits on the corner of Broadway and Mercer Avenue in Wheatland.
The restaurant itself looks very much the same as it did when it was in operation — it reminds Artise of Cracker Barrel — and it will need a few updates and some general sprucing up.
There’s also a second floor with several large rooms.
“They could easily be converted into apartments,” he said.
Those interested in the property can call Artise at 724-871-7355.
In the meantime, the Guthrie has been keeping him busy with comedy shows, live music, movies, dining and more.
“The community has been extremely supportive,” he said, adding that the Guthrie is also attracting out-of-town residents.
