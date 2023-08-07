HERMITAGE — The former Falcon Transportation property could become the site of new development in Hermitage, although some road work may need to be done first.
The property, at 3035 Lynnwood Drive off Broadway Road, has remained unoccupied since Falcon Transportation closed suddenly in late April 2019.
That could be changing in the future, as officials with Express Truck Repair have expressed an interest in developing the property, Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson said.
During the Hermitage Board of Commissioners’ July meeting, Hinkson presented the Bensalem-based company’s plans for the property — a $4 million project that could create more than 40 jobs.
The project will involve developing a large commercial vehicle service center, followed by restaurants and other businesses, Hinkson said.
However, before any site development can begin, the stretch of Lynnwood Drive from Broadway Road to the bridge over Bobby Run must be improved. Hinkson said the road has a 10-ton weight limit, which would need to be strengthened to allow trucks to access the property.
The site is less than a mile from the interchange of state Routes 18 and 760 and interstates 80 and 376 and is part of a light-industrial area of the city.
Road improvements could cost about $150,000, although Hinkson said Express Truck Repair officials are willing to work with the city on the project.
The commissioners reacted positively to Hinkson’s proposal during the meeting and gave approval for city officials to begin working with Express Truck Repair officials on developing a cooperation agreement.
Exactly how the city and Express Truck Repair will cooperate on improving the road – such as one entity reimbursing the other for the work or sharing costs between the two entities – will be determined as the agreement is developed, Hinkson said.
That agreement will be presented to the commissioners for approval at a future meeting.
This proposal for Lynnwood Drive and the former Falcon Transportation property comes amidst other business developments for Hermitage.
At the same meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved, with conditions, a major land-development plan for a proposed Valvoline quick oil change station to be located at 1180 N. Hermitage Road.
A McAlister’s Deli, whose plan was approved by the commissioners earlier this year, is expected to be built in the same area as Valvoline.
Commissioners President Duane Piccirilli thanked Hinkson and his team for their work in bringing new businesses to the city.
“Hermitage has created an environment to attract new businesses, although we can not always select businesses that we would like,” Piccirilli said. “Nevertheless, it’s an environment that is now business friendly.”
