HERMITAGE — There could be possible staffing changes at MedExpress Urgent Care.
The Herald received a tip early Friday that MedExpress, which operates a clinic at 1729 E. State St., Hermitage, had fired its nursing staff by phone Thursday as part of a nationwide layoff.
When asked for confirmation by the Herald, a spokesperson for the multi-state chain provided this statement via email:
“MedExpress continually assesses and evolves our staffing models to better reflect urgent care industry standards. As always, we will support team members affected with job placement resources and seek to deploy them where possible to any open roles within the company.”
