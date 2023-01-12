HERMITAGE – A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 31 for a United States postal worker accused of inappropriately touching another employee in May at the post office in Hermitage.
Phillip J. Anton, 51, Campbell, Ohio, was charged Jan. 6 with indecent assault and harassment in an incident that reportedly occurred May 13, 2022.
Police said she had asked him to crack her back as he has done in the past. This involves her crossing her arms and while he lifts her off the ground, police said.
Then, Anton asked her to make copies and she was doing so, when the victim said he lifted her skirt and fondled her private parts.
According to police, Anton attested to cracking the woman’s back, but denied touching her private parts.
After a formal hearing with the Postal Service he was given seven days off from work but did not lose his job, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.