SHARON – Experienced potters are invited to “throw down” at Studio 83 and help contribute 150 handcrafted bowls being donated to the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County’s Empty Bowls fundraising event.
The throw down, which is a competition for potters, will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Studio 83 in downtown Sharon, 83 E. State Street.
The challenges in the competition will be timed, for example: who can “throw” two-pound bowls the fastest.
“If I organize eight wheels with the throw down and you have to make two bowls that are two pounds in two minutes, all of a sudden, I have 16 of the 150 bowls made,” said Walter Herrmann, Studio 83 owner.
In addition to throwing bowls, potters will also be trimming and glazing bowls.
Herrmann said a potluck will also be offered with the theme of “brunch and brinner,” because “breakfast foods are awesome.”
Adult refreshments will also be served.
The Empty Bowls fundraiser through the Community Food Warehouse started in the Mercer/Slippery Rock area with potters, Herrmann said. Now it’s nationwide.
The Empty Bowls fundraiser will be Thursday, April 20, at The Corinthian Event Center in Sharon.
The handcrafted bowls created during this throw down event will be available for guests at the fundraiser to take home.
Funds go to the Community Food Warehouse, and will help feed the more than 14,000 food insecure people in Mercer County.
“We’re incredibly thankful to Studio 83 and all of the potters for hosting this throw down event to support Empty Bowls,” said Rebecca Page, executive director of the Community Food Warehouse. “The handcrafted bowls are symbolic of the simple meal that will be served and represents how meager some meals are for our neighbors in Mercer County.”
Herrmann said Studio 83 welcomes all potters to the event, not just Studio 83 members.
“My crew likes to have fun parties,” Herrmann laughed.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.