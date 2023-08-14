SHARPSVILLE — The borough’s 150th anniversary won’t be until next year, but local officials are planning a year’s worth of events leading up to the occasion — and hope to get the community involved as well.
The official day of the anniversary’s parade and festivities will be Saturday, June 22, 2024, reflecting when Sharpsville was first incorporated as a borough.
The Sharpsville area was first settled in the 1820s by James Sharp. Since then, Sharpsville became the home of innovations in the American iron industry, a rail hub, an outsized concentration of manufacturers and blast furnaces, and a mix of ethnic heritages, according to information from the Sharpsville Area Historical Society.
Among the different ways local officials plan to commemorate their history and the 150th anniversary is through a new mural, which will decorate the eastern wall of the Sharpsville Volunteer Fire Department.
“It’ll feature some of Sharpsville’s history, like the Pierce Mansion and Main Street,” said Ralph Mehler Jr., a board member of the Sharpsville Area Historical Society and one of several people serving on the 150th anniversary’s committee.
To make that mural a reality, organizers initiated a “Buy-a-Brick” fundraiser to fund the project.
The fundraiser kicked off in early 2020, shortly before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the pandemic did temporarily slow donations, fellow historical society board member Rita Sloan said the fundraiser has covered about 75 percent of the project’s total cost of $9,000.
The mural itself will be painted across multiple panels, and will be overseen by Christian Kuharik, an instructor with the Hope Center of Arts and Technology’s ceramics program in Sharon.
His previous work includes the murals on the Reyers Shoe Store building and the Community Action Partnership of Mercer County, both in downtown Sharon.
Kuharik will handle some of the panels with his students, while art teacher Adam Darby and some students with the Hermitage School District will handle the other panels.
“We have some Sharpsville kids at the HopeCAT, so I’ll have them working on this,” Kuharik said.
Bricks can be purchased in a 4-by-8-inch size for $75, with up to three lines of inscription, or a larger 8-by-8-inch square, with up to six lines, for $125, according the “Buy-a-Brick” form.
Any funds raised beyond the cost of the mural will go toward the restoration of the historical society’s facility, Sloan said.
Aside from the fundraiser toward the mural, officials are planning a series of activities that will promote Sharpsville while fundraising toward the 150th anniversary’s festivities.
One upcoming event this year will be the Sharpsville 150th Bicentennial Car Show, noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, in the Sharpsville Plaza, 62 E. Shenango St., Sharpsville.
The rain date will be Sept. 24. The event will include trophies, a live DJ and food vendors, with a $10 entry fee. Proceeds from the event will support the 150th anniversary’s festivities, committee chair for the event Cathy Wormer said.
For more information on the car show, contact Wormer at 724-699-2367.
The fire department, beyond providing the wall for the mural could also bring its 1939 fire truck to some local events such as the car show, Sharpsville fire Assistant Chief Edwin Getway said.
“We can’t use it for fighting fires anymore, but we still take care of it. It still runs,” Getway said of the truck.
Another event that local officials could capitalize on will be the upcoming solar eclipse in April of 2024.
Sharpsville is along the southern edge of eclipse totality, which cuts through the region along an area stretching from Youngstown, Ohio, to Sharpsville, and could bring out-of-town visitors to the Sharpsville area, Borough Manager Ken Robertson said.
Robertson said Sharpsville Area School District will be involved in the 150th observations as well, and Mehler added that Sharpsville’s history will be incorporated into students’ lessons leading up to the anniversary.
For more information on the 150th anniversary committee, contact Robertson at the borough office at 724-962-7896.
Sloan can also be reached at 724-813-9199, and donations can be sent to the Sharpsville Area Historical Society, 955 Forest Lane, Sharpsville, PA, 16150.
Updates will also be shared via the Facebook page, “Sharpsville’s 150th Birthday Celebration.”
Membership in the committee and its activities is open to the public, not just Sharpsville residents.
“Someone might have been raised in Sharpsville but now they’re living in Hermitage or Sharon. Anyone from the Shenango Valley can participate,” Robertson said.
The Sharpsville Historical Society, located in the former First Universalist Church at 131 N. Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, is open from 1 to 3 p.m. every first and third Saturday.
Order forms for the bricks are available at Mehler Insurance at 62 E. Shenango St., Sharpsville, the Sharpsville municipal building at 1 S. Walnut St., or on the Sharpsville Historical Society’s website at sharpsvillehistorical.org. For more information, call Mehler Insurance at 724-962-5757.
