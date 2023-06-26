SHARON – WaterFire Sharon volunteers sat and stretched out shortly after noon Saturday along the Shenango River next to Quaker Steak & Lube.
The crew had just finished installing floating 55 metal baskets in the river for the first WaterFire event of 2023, set for Saturday, July 22.
“We started Friday evening,’’ a tired but upbeat Karen Anderson said. Anderson is the incoming river operations manager for the event.
Lined from Silver Street in downtown Sharon to the Connelly Boulevard bridge, the baskets are filled with wood on event day. The daylong WaterFire celebration culminates with the baskets being lighted at sunset while soothing pre-recorded music plays in the background.
Events start at noon with a free Sharon Historical Society tour of downtown Sharon history. This one’s focus will go beyond downtown, to North Sharon, which hasn’t been part of previous tours.
Stops include Buhl Park’s free golf course, Thornton School, Thornton-Hall Bowling Alley, North Sharon Firehall, Sharon Little League field, several homes and Deweyville – the former trolley park. Tours also will be at 2 and 4 p.m., starting at the bowling alley.
Most of the other activities start at 2 p.m., with arts and crafts vendors along with food vendors with live music being played throughout the day along and off East and West State Street.
A children’s fun zone opens 3 p.m. at Shenango Avenue and State Street under the American Flag on the former Army-Navy store building. Fun zone activities include projects, crafts, games, giant Legos, music wall and robotics. Parents are required to stay with their children.
A gaming plaza for all ages is available between Water and and Main avenues.
“We’re still taking in vendors,’’ Anderson said.
Lots of work remain for WaterFire’s setup.
“We still need volunteers,’’ she said.
Among the jobs include setting up for the event starting 8 a.m. Friday, filling the metal baskets with wood starting 9 a.m. the day of the event and the inevitable cleanup the following day.
The second WaterFire this year will be Sept. 16.
“Our job is to attract people to town and showcase the city,’’ Anderson said. “This is the whole reason why we do it.’’
