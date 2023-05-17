Democrats and Republicans went to the polls Tuesday to nominate party candidates for the fall General Election. Some races were effectively settled Tuesday, such as school boards where candidates cross filed on both ballots, or where no one from one party ran.
Yet-uncounted write-in votes could add candidates to the fall ballot, as could write-in campaigns launched before then.
Tuesday’s primary eliminated three West Middlesex Area School Board candidates, leaving five nominees on both party tickets heading into the November general election.
With eight candidates running for five seats, the same five candidates claimed nominations.
On the Democratic ballot, incumbent Dr. Andrew Erb received 355 votes; incumbent Rachelle Newton received 270 votes; newcomer Sara Kaufman received 241 votes; newcomer Scott Bartholomew received 226 votes; incumbent Hope Dalessandro received 210 votes; newcomer Teresa McKissick received 183 votes; incumbent Michael Seech received 181 votes; and incumbent David Poore received 125 votes.
On the Republican ballot, Erb received 440 votes; Newton received 370 votes; Bartholomew received 354 votes; Kaufman received 347 votes; Dalessandro received 290 votes; Seech received 248 votes; Poore received 237 votes; and McKissick received 227 votes.
As the three candidates to receive the least amount of votes on each ballot, McKissick, Seech and Poore will not advance to the general election in November. The remaining five candidates will be running unopposed.
In the contested race for nominations for three members of the five-person Hermitage city board of commissioners, incumbent Board President Duane Piccirilli lead the Democratic field in Tuesday’s primary. He said he appreciated the support of the city’s voters and that he would continue to work as hard as he does on Election Day.
Piccirilli said he would continue to work with his fellow board members and city staff, and would focus on developing the planned city center project, pursuing a new building for the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, and stressing the importance of the city’s rental property inspection program.
Piccirilli also congratulated the other candidates running for the board and credited current Wheatland council member Michael Niddel with running a “hard race.” Wheatland is merging into Hermitage at the end of the year, so its voters now participate in Hermitage elections.
Piccirilli finished with 1,213 votes, followed by fellow Commissioner William Moder with 1,125. Brian Skibo claimed the third Democratic nomination, with 959 votes, ahead of Niddel’s 480.
All three Republican candidates for Hermitage commissioner move on to the general election Nov. 7. William McConnell, a former city commissioner who ran unsuccessfully for Mercer Common Pleas Court Judge in 2021, led the field with 1,114 votes ahead of Alvan Harakal’s 749. Christopher Dunn was third with 714.
The top two finishers in the general election will win four-year terms on the commissioners board. The third-place finisher will win a two-year term.
Vote totals
This result listing includes all county row offices as well as municipal races there were contested. For outcomes in other races, see the Mercer County Elections and Voter Registration Department website at https://www.mercercountypa.gov/election/Election.Results/2023/PRIMARY/SUMMARY.pdf
County election staff will count write-in ballots Friday and release the names of write-in winners when the tally is complete.
All results are unofficial pending post-election canvass by election department staff and ratification by the Mercer County Elections Board.
DEMOCRATIC
MERCER COUNTY
County commissioner
(Vote for 2)
• Tim McGonigle 6,060
• Jim McLusky 3,338
Write-ins 318
Clerk of courts
Write-ins 168
Coroner
Write-ins 323
District attorney
Write-ins 243
Prothonotary
Write-ins 268
Recorder of deeds
Write-ins 178
Sheriff
Write-ins 887
District judge 35-3-1 (Mercer)
• Daniel Davis 759
Write-ins 3
District Judge 35-2-2 (Farrell)
• Mary Odem 2,295
Write-ins 10
MUNICIPALITIES
Farrell mayor
• Kimberly Doss 350
[ ] Terrence Crumby 345
Sharon City Council
(Vote for 3)
• Molly Bundrant 631
• Carl Sizer III 560
• David Koerth 481
[ ] Christopher Ford
Hermitage commissioner
(Vote for 3)
• Duane Piccirilli 1,213
• William Moder 1,125
• Brian Skibo 959
[ ] Michael Niddel 480
SCHOOL BOARDS
Crawford Central
2-year term
Includes Crawford County totals
(Vote for 1)
• Melissa Burnett 1,147
[ ] Tammy Silvis 407
Crawford Central
4-year term
Includes Crawford County totals
(Vote for 5)
• Lisa Whitenack 1,097
• Shanna Hodgson 1,010
• Kevin Merritt 644
• Bonnie Murphy 641
• Wallace Mason 635
[ ] Monica Hargenrater 579
[ ] Bryan Miller 457
[ ] Robert Conley 407
[ ] Ed Devore 351
[ ] Benjamin Bargar 335
[ ] Jeff Rose 286
[ ] Michael Cain 210
[ ] Dave Biggs 192
[ ] Ron Irwin 188
Farrell
(Vote for 5)
• Lou Falconi 504
• Terrence “Terry” Harrison 477
• Charles Branca 452
• Gary Satterwhite 413
• Dan Dragicevic 358
[ ] Allen Harrison
Hermitage
(Vote for 5)
• Lucy Nicastro 975
• Chris Ruffo 938
• Victoria Tomko 807
• Staci Perman 724
• Melanie Ferguson 685
[ ] Bethany Becker 648
[ ] Nichole Hamelly 506
Sharon
(Vote for 5)
• Deborah Roberson 567
• Matt Vannoy 514
• Brian Faber 499
• Ciera Townsend 453
• Christopher Ford 339
[ ] Melvin Baker 318
[ ] David Buck 280
West Middlesex
(Vote for 5)
• Andrew Erb 355
• Rachelle Newton 270
• Sara Kaufman 241
• Scott Bartholomew 226
• Hope Dalessandro 210
[ ] Teresa McKissick 181
[ ] Michael Seech 181
[ ] David Poore 125
REPUBLICAN
MERCER COUNTY
Commissioner
(Vote for 2)
• Ann Coleman 5,104
• Bill Finley Jr. 3,572
[ ] Michael Fennell 2,795
[ ] Mark Benedetto 2,618
[ ] Roy “Trey” Wilt 2,302
[ ] Justin Pipp 853
Clerk of courts
• Mary Jo Baseline DePreta 8,310
Coroner
• John Libonati 9,072
District attorney
• Peter Acker 8,900
Prothonotary
• Tanya Williams 8,575
Recorder of deeds
• Dee Dee Zickar 8,772
Sheriff
• Tim Callahan 5,585
[ ] Anthony Tedesco 4,211
District Judge 35-3-1 (Mercer)
• Daniel Davis 2,222
District Judge 35-2-2 (Farrell)
• Mary Odem 1,631
MUNICIPALITIES
Grove City Council
Ward 2
(Vote for 1)
• Jared Hoffman 64
Amy Gallagher 54
Shenango Township supervisor
(Vote for 2)
• Tom Hubert 296
• Michael Kaufman 188
[ ] Earl Butterfield Sr. 142
Delaware Township supervisor
• William Anthony 184
[ ] Alex Kilgore 75
Pine Township supervisor
• Larry Stewart Jr. 352
[ ] Terry Wolfe 283
SCHOOL BOARDS
Commodore Perry
(Vote for 2)
• Jason Snyder 114
• Brian Heeter 110
[ ] Cody Beachy 34
Crawford Central
2-year term
Includes Crawford County totals
(Vote for 1)
• Tammy Silvis 1,506
[ ] Melissa Burnett 1,232
Crawford Central
4-year term
Includes Crawford County totals
(Vote for 5)
• Ed Devore 1,511
• Ron Irwin 1,472
• Monica Hargenrater 1,223
• Jeff Rose 1,144
• Kevin Merritt 1,065
[ ] Dave Biggs 989
[ ] Wallace Mason 816
[ ] Michael Cain 764
[ ] Lisa Whitenack 689
[ ] Bonnie Murphy 649
[ ] Shanna Hodgson 626
[ ] Bryan Miller 503
[ ] Delwood Smith 330
Reynolds A
(Vote for 2)
• Alana Kendall 173
• Ryan Miller 171
[ ] James Rummel Jr. 137
Hermitage
(Vote for 5)
• Chris Ruffo 801
• Staci Perman 698
• Victoria Tomko 642
• Bethany Becker 631
• Lucy Nicastro 548
[ ] Nichole Hamelly 542
[ ] Melanie Ferguson 459
West Middlesex
(Vote for 5)
• Andrew Erb 440
• Rachelle Newton 370
• Scott Bartholomew 354
• Sara Kaufman 347
• Hope Dalessandro 290
[ ] Teresa McKissick 227
[ ] Michael Seech 248
[ ] David Poore 237
BALLOT QUESTIONS
Deer Creek Township liquor license approval
• Yes 63
[ ] No 28
Sugar Grove Township golf course liquor license approval
• Yes 170
[ ] No 42
Salem Township small games of chance approval
• Yes 79
[ ] No 50
