FARRELL — The Prince of Peace Center again found itself the victim of a gas theft that left their van vandalized.
The Farrell-based center’s CEO Jennifer Wallace said the robbery happened at 4:10 a.m. Aug. 20. Surveillance footage shows the suspect arriving in an ATV, although headgear and goggles obscured the suspect’s face.
The suspect drilled a hole into the center’s van and stole some gas, which had about 15 gallons at the time. Because of the angle the van was parked at, there was still gas left inside when the suspect eventually left, Wallace said.
The theft was later discovered by center staff when the van was moved from its parking lot to Prince of Peace’s clothing boutique. As the van shifted, the remaining gas poured out of the tank and onto the parking lot.
The boutique was temporarily closed due to gas fumes and the Farrell Fire Department was called. Wallace said she was glad the firefighters were able to neutralize the gas spill before a spark or something could exacerbate the situation.
“Thank goodness for them because they got right on it,” she said.
Farrell police were also contacted after the vandalism was discovered, and Wallace said the center has been working with the police to hopefully identify the suspect.
This is the second time this summer gas was stolen from a vehicle belonging to the Prince of Peace Center.
At 1:13 a.m. July 12, the center’s security cameras caught a suspect, believed to be the same individual, approach the center on an ATV. The suspect drilled a hole into the center’s box truck but fled when a vehicle drove past, causing the truck’s gasoline to pour out.
The box truck was out of service for a few days and cost the center about $1,200 for towing and repairs.
Although Wallace said she tries to budget for unexpected expenses, the charity needed an employee fundraiser by Mercer County State Bank to help cover the repair cost.
As of Tuesday, Wallace said she had not received the total cost estimate for the van, which is used by the center to pick up daily bread donations from local grocery stores and restaurants. The van is also used for small furniture pickups and recently picked up donated school supplies from a local church.
When Prince of Peace staff moved the van Monday morning, they were preparing to move donated socks and underwear to another location at the center to be distributed Thursday.
Although the clothes were distributed to children registered in the center’s food program, Wallace said others in need could receive socks and underwear as well.
The Prince of Peace Center also offers classes geared toward issues facing local residents and emergency assistance for rent, utilities or even gas.
“The sad thing is, if this person had walked in and said ‘I need assistance,’ we would have given them assistance,” Wallace said.
Detective Joey Brant of the Farrell Police Department said anyone with information should call the Mercer County 911 dispatch’s non-emergency number, 724-662-6110.
All callers have to say is that they have information relating to the Prince of Peace theft for Farrell police , and leave a name and number so an officer can contact them.
Any tips would be greatly appreciated, Brant said.
