Mercer County’s property reassessment project is beginning as soon as the middle of August as workers will be out measuring and taking pictures of properties starting in West Middlesex and working clockwise around the county.
This will be the first countywide reassessment in more than 50 years.
County Commissioner Tim McGonigle said that a big message they want to get out to property owners is that denying the workers access to properties is not in their best interest.
“Access to the properties are going to give more accurate and fair value to the property,” McGonigle said. “If you deny access to our inspectors, these folks go to the Computer Aided Mass Appraisal system and when they do that, they take the view from above and it adds extra square footage to the house appraisal.”
Rita Yannayon, project manager for the company running the reassessment project, Tyler Technologies out of Lorain, Ohio, said they have prepared a website that update continuously on the reassessment process and the project. It will also include color photographs of the inspectors who will be out taking pictures and measuring, with their names and vehicle information.
That website is https://empower.tylertech.com/Mercer-County-Pennsylvania.html
She said eight workers will assess the properties. If a worker knocks on a door and the resident is not at home, they will leave a door hanger to help them get the interior information they need.
“We will not be going inside your homes,” she said at the county commissioner’s meeting on Thursday. “We will not request to go into your homes, so if anyone should knock on the door asking to come inside, they are not from Tyler.”
Yannayon stressed that the interior information is important for them to know in the valuation process.
County commissioners are distributing a brochure to answer frequently asked questions about the reassessment project.
The brochure refers residents to the website to find out if the assessment workers are in their neighborhoods, or recommends checking The Herald or the Mercer County website at https://www.mercercountypa.gov
Data collectors will ask questions at the residents’ doors and take exterior measurements of all buildings and improvements. They will verify items such as the year of construction, number of rooms, type of heating and cooling systems, basement or attic areas and finishes and interior physical condition.
Residents will be able to review the information collected when they receive a data mailer with all the details included. They can then review and correct any incorrect information and return it promptly so that the record can be updated prior to the value being placed on the property.
After data collection is complete, Tyler will perform valuation analysis using factors to establish preliminary market values. The initial values are reviewed for accuracy and consistency. Appraisers conduct a final review to make any necessary changes to ensure all parcels are valued at current market value. Once the final review is complete, value change notices will be mailed to all property owners.
Property owners should receive final notices after July 1, 2026. Property owners will be able to schedule formal appeal hearings if they feel that the value set for their property does not represent current market value.
The property reassessment project will start mid-August and go through the end of 2026 with new values being effective for 2027, Yannayon said.
Yannayon said cooperation is the key for property owners.
“What we want is to value everybody’s property fairly so that the taxes can be taxed equitably across the board,” Yannayon said. “Over the 50 years since it has been reassessed, there have been lots of changes in Mercer County.”
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.