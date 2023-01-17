MERCER – Ruth Bice is retiring as Mercer County prothonotary and endorsing her chief deputy deputy, Tanya Williams, to take her place.
Williams has worked 25 years in the prothonotary’s office.
“I bring the experience necessary to keep the office running as efficient as Ruth Bice,” Williams said.
Williams is a lifelong resident of Pymatuning Township, has been married to Matt Williams for 13 years and has an adult son, Kellen.
The prothonotary’s office is responsible for keeping and maintaining all civil records for the Court of Common Pleas. The office files judgments and liens, registers the notary public signatures and serves as an acceptance agent for the U.S. Department of State to take passport applications.
Bice will not be seeking a fourth term.
“It has been a pleasure working for the residents of Mercer County for the last 43 years, but I am looking forward to retirement,” Bice said.
Bice is proud of the improvements she has made in the office, which include scanning of all dockets so there is a digital copy available, and replacing the 35- to 40-year-old filing system that cost the county more than $3,000 per year in maintenance. The old filing system was replaced with a new system that does not require maintence.
She is also proud that with the new system, it scans new and old files so that there are digital images for all cases in the computer system from 1994 to present.
“I am endorsing my first deputy,” Bice said. “With her 25 years experience in this office, she will be the best candidate for prothonotary.”
