MERCER – The Mercer County property reassessment project is moving along, and public meetings – the first scheduled for today – are being held to update property owners on the project.
This marks the first countywide reassessment in more than 50 years. The assessed value determines how much each property is taxed. The overdue reassessment aims to rebalance the values of all properties, figures that have gotten out of whack in a half-century of new construction and changing communities.
Assessors from Tyler Technologies, Lorain, Ohio, are collecting data on commercial properties in Mercer borough, and on Monday theyt began data collection in West Middlesex.
Company representatives had previously said that they will be working clockwise around the county, starting in West Middlesex in the southwest.
Tyler Technologies set up a property reassessment page on the county’s website with updates on the reassessment project. This can be found at https://empower.tylertech.com/Mercer-County-Pennsylvania.html
The site includes a presentation that the company will give at public meetings. The first meeting is today at 6 p.m. at the Hickory VFW in Hermitage.
Other public meetings will be at:
• 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at Lakeview High School;
• 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Penn State Cooperative Extension building on North Perry Highway north of Mercer; and
• 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at Greenville High School.
Cathy S. Herriott, the county’s chief assessor, is setting up more public meetings around the county, including in Sharon and Pine Township. The dates will be listed on the reassessment page on the county’s website.
Herriott said as of Thursday, the reassessment page had 1,115 views.
“I think people are going out and looking at it,” Herriott said.
Rita Yannayon, project manager for Tyler Technologies, said the website will continuously post updates on the reassessment process and the project. It will also include color photographs of the inspectors who will be out taking pictures and measuring, with their names and vehicle information.
She said eight workers will assess the properties. If a worker knocks on a door and the resident is not at home, they will leave a door hanger to help them get the interior information they need.
They will not be going inside homes. Yannayon said that if anyone should knock on the door asking to come inside, they are not from Tyler.
Yannayon stressed that the interior information is important for them to know in the valuation process.
Data collectors will ask questions at the residents’ doors and take exterior measurements of all buildings and improvements. They will verify items such as the year of construction, number of rooms, type of heating and cooling systems, basement or attic areas and finishes and interior physical condition.
Residents will be able to review the information collected when they receive a mailing that includes all their property’s details. They should review and correct any incorrect information and return it promptly so that the record can be updated before a value is placed on the property.
After data collection is complete, Tyler will analyze valuess using factors to establish preliminary market values. The initial values are reviewed for accuracy and consistency. Appraisers conduct a final review to make any necessary changes to ensure all parcels are valued at current market value. Once the final review is complete, value-charge notices will be mailed to all property owners.
Property owners should receive final notices after July 1, 2026. Property owners will be able to schedule formal appeal hearings if they feel that the value set for their property does not represent current market value.
The project will continue through the end of 2026, with new values being effective for 2027.
By law, the reassessment cannot change the overall taxes the county, school districts and local municipalities bring in; tax millage rates would be adjusted up or down and applied to the new assessments. What reassessment aims to do is rebalance the assessed values on individual properties, taking into account how the properties’ worth has increased or decreased relative to other properties.
