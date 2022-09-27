HERMITAGE — A public meeting tonight will give local residents a chance to learn about the proposed merger between Hermitage and Wheatland before going to the ballot box this November.
The informational meeting will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Hermitage municipal building, 800 N. Hermitage Road. Local officials will be present to provide information for the public.
Elected officials from both municipalities agreed to the merger earlier this year. In the Nov. 8 election, residents of Hermitage and Wheatland will vote on the merger.
If approved by the voters, the merger would take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.