HARRISBURG — The state Public Utility Commission will hold hearings next month to take comments on National Fuel Gas’ request to increase its base delivery rate.
The natural gas utility — which serves about 214,000 customers in northwestern Pennsylvania, including Mercer County — is requesting a 9.7% increase in the payments it collects to transport fuel to its customers. That cost includes replacing and maintaining lines, and employee wages and benefits.
National Fuel Gas’ rate request does not cover the cost of the natural gas itself, which it sells to consumers at its cost.
PUC will provide telephone access for the hearings, which will begin at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. PUC Deputy Chief Administrative Law Judge Mary D. Long will oversee the hearings.
Those planning to participate in the hearings should email Long’s legal assistant Daniela Alban at dalban@pa.gov, or call 412-565-3550 to register by phone.
Everyone registering should provide their first and last name, which session (1 p.m. or 6 p.m.) they plan to join, the phone number they will use, and whether they require an interpreter and what language the interpreter should speak.
Those registering by phone should also leave a phone number for contact before the meeting, and an email address if applicable.
Residents who want to listen to the hearing but not participate should call the same phone number to ensure the conference bridge has sufficient capacity. The number, for listening purposes only, is 866-566-0649 and the PIN number is 83345259.
National Fuel Gas has not applied to the PUC for a rate request since 2007. Company officials told The Herald in October that, even with the increase, the company will still have the lowest basic delivery rate in Pennsylvania.
If the rate increase is approved in full, the average customer will pay an additional $9.74 a month for natural gas service, with an average monthly bill of $109.67, almost $40 less than the figure in 2007. The decrease represents a decrease in the commodity price of natural gas over the last 15 years.
