Like a quarterback pumping up his offensive team in a huddle, Tonya Seaborn gathered eight of her customers in a circle to prepare them for the ride ahead.
“When you get to the bridge just know the water is belly deep,’’ Seaborn said to the kayakers and innertube riders about to enter the Shenango River. Her business rents kayaks, canoes and inner tubes for travel down the river.
This group at her Pymatuning Rentals and Information Center in Jamestown wasn’t training for the Aug. 27 Lake to Lake Paddle Challenge. But Seaborn is up for the event.
“It’s going to be interesting to watch,’’ she said.
The Mercer County Tourist Promotion Agency is hosting this inaugural race. Operating under the name VisitMercerCountyPA, the organization is upping the game by offering over $5,000 in cash prizes.
“This really is a partnership among a large group of people and sponsors,’’ said Peggy Mazyck, president and CEO of VisitMercerCountyPA.
The race, covers the Shenango River between Pymatuning and Shenango lakes.
“It’s going to be challenging,’’ Mazyck said. “We know of no other place that’s doing a Lake to Lake race in Pennsylvania or anyplace else.’’
There are several classifications, including include age, gender, types of boats — such as kayaks or canoes — and solo or tandem teams. Competitors can choose one of two distances, 15 or 30 miles. Area fire departments are also competing among themselves their own race.
Racers can check out the rules, starting times, entry fees and locations at the agency’s website.
“We also want people to know we’re going to be strict on safety and equipment requirements,’’ Mazyck said.
Mandatory equipment rules required for all entrants include:
• Wearing approved Life jackets
• Having a pea-less signal whistle
• Having a cell phone or other 2 way-communication device.
• Being able to carry at least 1.5 gallon of fluids per person.
Like many marathon hiking and running races, this competition has a time limit so boaters aren’t out in the river at nightfall. All racers have to reach their respective finish lines within 9 hours for the 30-mile race and 7 hours for the 15-miler.
The day will conclude with an awards ceremony, with food and spirit vendors at the finish line, NorthStar Marina, 2802 Lake Road, in Clark on Shenango Lake.
This race reflects the popularity of kayaking, canoeing and innertube riding on the river over the past decade.
“Going down the river is a great outing for families and it’s cheap,’’ Seaborn said.
What many don’t realize is that the Shenango River in this area is nestled among the trees and grasslands of nature, said Janet Shilling, who owns Carried Away Outfitters in Greenville in Greenville.
“The river has become a busy highway on weekends,’’ Shilling said. “It’s like you’re in the wilderness. It makes you feel like you’re in a green cathedral.’’
Online race information: https://sites.google.com/laketolakepaddle.com/home
