SHENANGO TOWNSHIP – The few and the proud will be motorcycling through the local Park Inn by Radisson – literally.
On Saturday volunteer members of Leathernecks Nation MC, a national motorcycle club comprised of Marine Corps veterans, will drive through the Shenango Township hotel. The group includes Navy corpsmen who served in the Fleet Marine Force that provides emergency first aid to wounded Marines.
This was the brainchild of Kushagra Mittal, who owns the hotel.
“We want to establish the record for most motorcycles driving through a hotel,’’ said Troy Walk, Park Inn’s general manager. “As far as we know this has never been done before.’’
Around 400 members of Leathernecks Nation are holding their annual meeting locally and have filled a number of Shenango Valley hotels and motels – including the Radisson, Walk said.
A route has been created whereby the motorcyclists will enter the hotel through its southside doors, drive through a hallway past the nightclub, then through the main lobby and out the front doors.
“They’ll be driving at parade speed or slower,’’ Walk said.
Precautions are being taken to prevent hotel guests and visitors from being on the makeshift course, he said.
Further, the public isn’t invited to attend.
Only Leathernecks who volunteered will be driving but Walk didn’t know how many that includes.
There’s no concern over the hotel’s carpeting being ruined.
“It was already in our plans to replace the carpeting,’’ he said.
