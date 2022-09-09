People all over world are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
“Her legacy will be eternal,” said Heather Baker of Grove City.
The queen passed away Thursday at age 96, marking the end of her 70-year reign — the longest of any British monarch.
Her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died April 9, 2021. He was 99, and they had been married for 73 years.
Their eldest son has been named King Charles III.
Baker, who has followed the royal family since elementary school, is known for her love of all things British.
She was saddened when Buckingham Palace officials announced that the queen was doing well, but Baker missed the announcement that she had died.
“My phone started blowing up from people asking if I was OK,” she said on Friday.
She also touched base with friends in the United Kingdom and Scotland, and one patron called to offer his condolences; Baker is the director of children’s programming at Grove City Community Library.
Baker’s office at the library is full of royal family memorabilia and everything one would need for an impromptu tea party.
Queen Elizabeth II favored English breakfast tea, and Baker enjoyed a cup this week in her memory.
And while Baker is disappointed that the queen won’t be around when she takes a trip overseas with friends in 2023, she is looking forward to visiting Buckingham Palace plus Scotland, Ireland and France.
“This has been my dream since I was in the fourth grade,” said Baker.
Baker is a member of the Britsburgh Society in Pittsburgh, and she dressed up as the queen for Halloween several years ago, complete with Corgi.
A cardboard cutout of the queen has made multiple appearances at the library for the American Girl doll tea parties that Baker has been hosting for years.
Queen Elizabeth II has been inspiring to Baker for “doing it all and doing it well” — dedication to her country and raising a family.
Baker is confident that King Charles has learned a lot from his mother about leading the monarchy.
She’s keeping an eye out for details about the queen’s funeral arrangements and the king’s coronation.
Lydia Speice, one of the “Dames” who will be traveling with Baker next year, said it will be interesting to witness the start of a new reign with Charles.
She finds the royal family “fascinating” and expects the ladies to gather soon in honor of the queen’s passing.
Speice believes the queen’s reign was noteworthy for many reasons, like how she was transparent in her communications with the people.
And the queen was known for her colorful suits and hats; her style was demure but she still stood out, Speice said.
Charles will do well and give his eldest son, Prince William, a solid foundation for when it’s his turn at the throne, she said.
U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16, Butler, issued a statement offering his condolences to the royal family and the British people.
The queen has led the United Kingdom and Commonwealth through an incredible 70 years of tragedy and prosperity, always showing courage and grace, he said.
She was a true ally for the United States and its people, and the connection between the two lands have strengthened under her leadership.
“I welcome King Charles as he ascends the throne and look forward to a smooth transition,” Kelly said.
