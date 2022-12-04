SHARON – Pulaski native Autumn Marshall spends most of her time in Haiti helping special needs children who are shunned and most of the time abandoned to orphanages.
Marshall is co-founder and director of therapy and outreach for 5-Star Ministry.
She works as an occupational therapist and her ministry serves 300 families and 1,200 children.
“In Haiti, special needs kids are looked down on,” Marshall said. “Our ministry empowers families to keep their kids.”
Marshall conducts occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech therapy for the children. She also holds therapy sessions for families and coordinates fun activities for families to help them bond with their children. The ministry has several more programs that benefit the children and their families, such as emergency medical, special education, and nutrition programs.
Marshall spends November and December in the United States fundraising for the clinic. She speaks at churches, which hold fundraisers throughout the year to support the ministry and clinic.
Last year, she heard about Haitian Sensation restaurant in Sharon and paid owners Joseph and Christine Altenor a visit.
Haitian Sensation held a fundraiser for the clinic Friday, with silent and raffle auctions.
Marshall said she has an offer to match any money raised, up to 50,000. With the money, the ministry will purchase land in Haiti, and will have a building where the clinic will be permanently located.
Even though Haitian Sensation’s fundraiser has ended, people can still provide donations to the ministry by visiting its website at www.5star-ministry.com
For more information about 5 Star Ministry or to help fundraise, email Marshall at autumn@5star-ministry.com or visit their Facebook page at 5-Star Global Ministry. Marshall also posts information daily on her personal Facebook page, Autumn Marshall.
