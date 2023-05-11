FARRELL – The second annual Rally in the Valley for Hope: United for Recovery will be from noon to 5 p.m. May 20 in Veterans Square in Farrell.
“The goal is to connect people battling addiction and their family members and loved ones to treatment support,” said Olive McKeithan. “And equip them to maintain lifelong support.”
The event is being run by Lynda Moss-McDougall, a Farrell city council member, and Tim Harrison of Operation Lighthouse.
McKeithan said visitors can enjoy vendors, entertainment, and speakers.
“It’s a way for the recovery community to come together,” McKeithan said. “And people who don’t understand addiction and recovery, it’s a good time for them to come out and see.”
McKeithan said there will be a tree to add loved one’s names to.
The guest speaker will be Kyle Costal. He will talk about his own recovery and share his experience.
“It’s time to end the stigma,” McKeithan said.
Last year about 200 people attended the gathering, and there were 25 to 30 vendors.
TO BE A a vendor, for more information, or donate items or a basket for giveaway, call Lynda Moss-McDougall at 724-301-3064 or Austina Hutchins at 724-456-8799.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
