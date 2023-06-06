SHARON – “Art alley” on East State Street in downtown Sharon underwent a touch-up last week to restore its floor to full color.
Stop 10 of Sharon’s Art Trail brings visitors through Random Interface Alley, a dense and colorful tunnel between two brick buildings lined with handmade portraits.
The paintings collide in the best of ways with their differentiated art styles. Edison lights droop in zig-zags overhead, and thanks to the recent repainting of the floor, the viewer becomes enveloped in a rainbow of homegrown creativity and charm.
In the years following its inception, the painted path gradually faded, as a painted path does when used as an urban shortcut.
The stop 10 exhibit is the work of Random Acts of Artists, the nonprofit organization responsible for the Art Trail project itself. RAA boasts many of the area’s most inspired painters, performers, photographers, and craftsmen.
The alley connects East State Street to the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce parking lot, between Railroad and Chestnut streets.
