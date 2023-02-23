FARRELL — To Aylyn Hartley and Noah Lampkins, Black History Month is about kindness.
The third-grade pals had just listened to Pastor Christal Graham-Jones read “Change Sings” by Amanda Gorman as part of Farrell Area Elementary School’s African American Read-in observance.
“Be kind to everybody, even when they’re a different color than you,” Aylyn said. “They don’t have to be your best friend, but you still have to be kind to them.”
Noah was of a like mind — he pointed at Aylyn in a, “what he said,” sort of way.
The African American Read-In was established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English to highlight Black authors and Black experiences. Farrell’s observance of the event included a visit from Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, the state’s first Black person to hold the office, who read author Patricia McKissack’s “What is Given From the Heart” to fourth-graders at the school.
Wednesday, more than two dozen guest readers — including Wheatland Mayor Ron Viglio, police Officer Wesley Womer, city Manager Ben Prescott, school district Superintendent Rev. Dr. Lora Adams-King, and several teachers from Farrell High School — read selections to the elementary school classes.
The program began with second-grade students singing “The Lights of Freedom” and “This Little Light of Mine,” followed by more than 25 community members reading from the seven African American Read-in selections.
Farrell Elementary Principal Japraunika Wright thanked the participants, staff, readers and parents, and helped establish the kindness tone by closing with, “If I missed anybody, don’t charge it to my heart, charge it to my brain.”
In addition to “What is Given From the Heart” and “Change Sings,” the readers presented “Brave Ballerina” by Michelle Meadows to kindergarten and pre-kindergarten, “Max Found Two Sticks” by Brian Pickney to first-graders, “The Day You Begin” by Jacqueline Woodson to second-graders, “When the Schools Shut Down” by Yolanda Gladden to fifth-graders and “Preaching to the Chickens” by Jabari Asim to sixth-graders.
The sixth-grade selection told the story of the late Civil Rights leader and U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who aspired to be a preacher and honed his oratorical skills with the family’s of chickens as his first pastoral flock. Lewis went on to lead the Montgomery to Selma marches in 1965, when he was severely beaten by Alabama state troopers.
Fifty years later, Lewis, by then a congressman, accompanied President Barack Obama at the site — the Edmund Pettus Bridge, named for a Confederate general in the Civil War and former grand dragon of the Ku Klux Klan — where he had been beaten in 1965.
Kindness was a continuing theme throughout the elementary school classes.
Farrell Mayor Kimberly Doss, who read “Preaching to the Chickens,” acknowledged that kindness can be difficult, but smiling is easier than frowning.
“Do people greet each other with smiles every morning,” she said. “It’s good to smile. It takes less muscles to smile than it does to frown.”
For sixth-grader Gavin Tsolo-Pettiford, Black History Month is an opportunity to learn about Black figures like the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Malcolm X and Harriet Tubman.
Tsolo-Pettiford said he might have been most impressed by Tubman, who escaped slavery, then extended a hand to free others.
“She helped more than 100 slaves escape when she escaped from slavery and she kept coming back more and more, and she never lost a slave on their way to escape,” he said.
Adams-King, the district superintendent, read “Preaching to the Chickens” to Tsolo-Pettiford’s class.
She leavened the overall kindness theme with an anti-bullying message as she talked about the child John Lewis.
“We know how bullying happens” Adams-King said. “And you have the power to stop it.
“I can tell there are people in this class that like to speak up. Never be afraid to speak up and help someone else.”
