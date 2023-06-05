GREENE TOWNSHIP — A local recovery center was destroyed in a fire over the weekend.
First responders were dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 4:24 p.m. Sunday at Alpine Springs Rehabilitation and Recovery, 865 E. Jamestown Road, Greene Township, said Kenny Satonica, chief of the Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department.
The entire center was fully involved in flames upon arrival, so firefighters attacked the fire defensively without trying to enter the building.
Five or six people were inside when the fire broke out, including a mix of staff and patients, but Satonica said they were able to leave the building.
The fire was brought under control by about 6 p.m., although the building was a complete loss due to damages caused by the fire, including a collapsed roof.
Satonica said about a dozen fire departments responded, along with EmergyCare ambulance service.
A firefighter was transported from the scene due to asthma and dizziness, although Satonica said these issues aren’t believed to have been caused by fighting the fire. Otherwise, there were no injuries or issues reported.
The staff and clients from Alpine Springs Rehabilitation and Recovery were taken to the Jamestown Lions Club Community Center and did not need assistance from the Red Cross, Satonica said.
A state police fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.
Aside from the assistance provided by other fire departments, Satonica said the first responders received some community donations while at the scene, including at least 20 pizzas from the Greenville Domino’s Pizza.
Another donor provided water as well, which Satonica said helped provide some relief for the roughly 50 firefighters at the scene who were thankful for the continued support from the community.
“We’ve had different businesses donate things to us from time to time,” Satonica said.
