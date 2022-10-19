GROVE CITY – With a bus painted bright pink, there was no way to mistake Concerned Women for America’s transportation for a school vehicle as it rolled Wednesday morning into a Grove City College parking lot.
“This year the stakes are high, and CWA is doing everything in its power to motivate and activate Christians across the country to get to the polls and vote for men and women who support their values,’’ said Penny Nance, CWA’s CEO and president, to dozens attending the rainy outdoor event.
“Our faith motivates us on public policy,’’ said Annabelle Rutledge, a Grove City College graduate who was on the tour.
Boasting 500,000 members nation-wide, CWA defines itself as faith-based and claims to be the nation’s largest public policy organization for women.
The group's goal is to energize Christian women to vote on Nov. 8 and to work as poll workers and poll watchers. Nance used her remarks to criticize the president.
"Joe Biden and the elites in Washington and the media would rather shut Christians out of the political process, raiding their homes, spying on their activities and then calling them extremists,'' she said.
The “She Prays She Votes,’’ bus tour is hitting five states: Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. A student at Grove City College, Grace Reilly is the local chapter president.
“We provide girls with communication and support,’’ Reilly said.
Focusing on the election, the tour is promoting CWA’s stance on seven core issues:
• Sanctity of life: The group is pro life and supports the protection of all innocent human life from conception until natural death.
• Defense of family: Believes that marriage consists of one man and one woman.
• Education: Supports reform of public education by returning authority to parents and also accessibility to alternatives forms of education.
• Religious liberty: That governments and religious groups can co-exists. Sometimes the authority is in opposition to God and in those cases we must obey God.
• National sovereignty: The leaders of any nation have a responsibility to defend life and punish those who take the life and liberty of others.
• Sexual exploitation: Pornography is considered a kind of adultery and has proven to be destructive to those involved in its creation and consumption and to innocent bystanders and is particularly harmful to children.
• Support for Israel: The Abrahamic covenant between God and the Jewish people giving them their land rights is unconditional and everlasting.
Most women members on the tour were in their 20s.
“It’s important we talk to our peers,’’ Rutledge said of stopping at the college.
